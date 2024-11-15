Björn Borg AB: Björn Borg AB Interim Report January - September 2024

JULY 1 - SEPTEMBER 30, 2024

Group net sales amounted to SEK 285.1 million (262.1), an increase of 8.8 percent. Currency-neutral, net sales increased by 10.4 percent.

Net sales for own e-commerce increased by 31.5 percent to SEK 49.4 million (37.6), while sales for own e-commerce and e-tailers amounted to SEK 119.7 million (95.7), an increase of 25.1 percent.

The gross profit margin amounted to 52.1 percent (52.6). Currency-neutral, the gross profit margin amounted to 51.2 percent, a decrease of 1.4 percentage points.

Operating profit amounted to SEK 42.0 million (40.9), an increase of 2.8 percent. Currency neutral, operating profit amounted to SEK 41.1 million, an increase of 0.5 percent.

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 35.0 million (32.0), an increase of 9.1 percent.

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 1.39 (1.27).

JANUARY 1 - SEPTEMBER 30, 2024

Group net sales amounted to SEK 755.1 million (674.6), an increase of 11.9 percent. Currency-neutral, net sales increased by 12.3 percent.

Net sales for own e-commerce increased by 20.6 percent to SEK 130.8 million (108.5), while sales for own e-commerce and e-tailers amounted to SEK 314.8 million (265.4), an increase of 18.6 percent.

The gross profit margin amounted to 52.4 percent (53.2). Currency-neutral, the gross profit margin amounted to 52.1 percent, a decrease of 1.1 percentage points.

Operating profit amounted to SEK 85.0 (80.4) million, an increase of 5.8 percent. Currency neutral, operating profit amounted to SEK 84.1 million, an increase of 4.6 percent.

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 62.7 million (61.0), an increase of 2.7 percent.

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 2.49 (2.43).

QUOTE FROM THE CEO

"Our chosen growth market, Germany, continued to develop very positively. During the quarter, we increased our presence with growth of 44 percent", commented CEO Henrik Bunge.

For further information, please contact

Jens Nyström, CFO

Email: jens.nystrom@bjornborg.com

Phone: +46 85 06 337 00

Henrik Bunge, CEO

Email: henrik.bunge@bjornborg.com

Phone: +46 85 06 337 00

About Björn Borg

The Group owns the Björn Borg trademark and its core business is underwear, sportswear, bags and footwear. It also offers eyewear through licensees. Björn Borg products are sold in around twenty markets, of which Sweden and the Netherlands are the largest. The Björn Borg Group has operations at every level from branding to consumer sales in its own Björn Borg stores and via own e-commerce at www.bjornborg.com. Group net sales amounted to SEK 872 million in 2023, with an average of 151 employees. The Björn Borg share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2007.

This information is information that Björn Borg AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-11-15 07:30 CET.