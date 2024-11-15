Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 15.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Solarbetriebene Krypto-Strategie lässt Aktie an einem Tag um 100% steigen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14U14 | ISIN: GG00BWWYMV85 | Ticker-Symbol: 7AP
Stuttgart
15.11.24
08:12 Uhr
1,690 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
APAX GLOBAL ALPHA LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APAX GLOBAL ALPHA LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
APAX GLOBAL ALPHA
APAX GLOBAL ALPHA LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
APAX GLOBAL ALPHA LIMITED1,6900,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.