WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sri Lnkan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's leftist National People's Power alliance has won majority in the parliamentary election.The NPP coalition won 137 out of 196 directly elected seats, and is on course to win a historic two-thirds overall majority in the 225-member house, local reports say.The remaining 29 seats are decided on the basis of proportional representation.The opposition leader Sajith Premadasa's party is trailing far behnd with just 31 seats.NPP, or Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB), is a socialist political alliance led by the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna, consisting of 21 political parties and other organisations.Dissanayake came to power winning 55 percent of votes in the presidential election in September.He called snap electin to the parliament after promising to fight corruption and save Sri Lanka from its worst-ever economic crisis.NPP secured 62 percent of votes in Thursday's election, consolidating legislative and executive power in the South Asian island nation.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX