DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's foreign trade surplus increased markedly in September as exports surged amid a slump in imports, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.The seasonally adjusted trade surplus rose to EUR 11.0 billion in September from EUR 5.4 billion in the previous month.In the corresponding month last year, the trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 3.9 billion.Exports logged a monthly growth of 23 percent in September, while imports tumbled by 12.0 percent.On an unadjusted basis, exports jumped 40.0 percent annually in September, while imports were 5.0 percent lower compared to last year. As a result, the trade surplus increased to EUR 11.59 billion from EUR 4.58 billion last year.Chemicals and related products made up over 70 percent of the value of exports in September 2024, the agency said. Exports to the US were up by 28.0 percent annually in September.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX