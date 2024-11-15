Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 15.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Strategische Partnerschaft für sichere KI- und Quantentechnologie im Gesundheitswesen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 579797 | ISIN: EE3100006040 | Ticker-Symbol: 17E
Frankfurt
15.11.24
09:23 Uhr
0,530 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
PRO KAPITAL GRUPP AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRO KAPITAL GRUPP AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5620,68015:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.11.2024 12:12 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pro Kapital Grupp: Pro Kapital Council approved Consolidated Interim Report for III Quarter and 9 Months of 2024 (Unaudited)

Finanznachrichten News

MANAGEMENT REPORT

Real Estate Development

In 2024, we are continuing the construction and sales activities of the last stage of Kalaranna 8, Tallinn. The final stage consists of 4 residential buildings with 146 apartments and 4 commercial units which, upon completion, brings the total count of the buildings to 12. In Q3 we are continuing with internal finishing works of the buildings and as per current conditions, we are meeting the schedule deadlines. We expect to deliver the first units from the first two buildings by the end of 2024, and complete the remaining two buildings by the first quarter of 2025. With respect to sales in Kalaranna, as of the publishing of this report, we have reached ca 55% threshold in presales and signed reservations. We deem this a success in today's challenging market, especially so when our location warrants above average pricing.

In Kristiine City, we have continued the sales and construction activities of our new project Uus-Kindrali. By the end of Q3, 2024, we had completed 3 floors, had finished the public utility connections (water, sewage, heating) and have finished the works of the new public road connecting our project to city road infrastructure. As of publishing this report, we have reached 44% in presales and reservations. The construction loan for this project is provided by AS LHV Pank.

In Riga, by the end of the third quarter, we have sold out all units in the River Breeze Residence.

In Vilnius we have completed five residential buildings in S?altiniu? Namai Attico project with 115 apartments in 2019. As of publishing this report, we have only 1 apartment unsold. In September 2023 we started the construction of the final stage of S?altiniu? Namai Attico with city villas (43 units) and a residential-commercial building (15 units). As of Q3, the construction of the city villa's is finishing up the 3rd floor, so the structural part is ca 80% completed. In the residential-commercial building we have achieved the topping out of the main structure and the final expected completion is in Q2 2025. With respect to sales, we are currently at 25% sellout threshold while achieving record pricing in the market. The construction loan for this project is provided by S?iauliu? bank.

We are also continuing the permitting process for our most recent purchase in Naugarduko street. The building, previously a school, will be converted into a high-end residential property located on hill and opening to spectacular Vilnius old town views, consisting of circa 50 luxury apartments. According to the current plan, we expect to receive the permit by the end of the year and begin construction activities at the beginning of Q2, 2025.

Hotel operations

After two challenging years that significantly impacted the global tourism sector, we are now seeing a robust recovery in hotel demand. In 2023, our hotel achieved outstanding results, and we're pleased to report that performance in 2024 continues to exceed budgeted expectations through Q3. If this positive momentum persists, we are on track to close the year with a record-breaking Gross Operating Profit (GOP).

Our focus in 2024 has been on expanding MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) activities to capture a larger share of the corporate market. The consistent monthly performance above budget during the first half of the year demonstrates the strength of our strategic approach and operational excellence.

Conclusion

In summary, 2024 has thus far been a year of significant achievements across our real estate development projects and hotel operations. Our projects in Tallinn, Riga, and Vilnius have advanced steadily, with impressive sales figures that reflect our commitment to quality and timeliness.

The strong rebound in the hospitality sector, particularly through our emphasis on MICE activities, has surpassed our expectations and underscores our competitive advantage. As we move forward, we are hopeful that geopolitical stability in the region will support continued growth and opportunity in our real estate ventures.

Amid evolving market conditions, we remain committed to prudent financial oversight and operational efficiency. We believe our diversified portfolio, along with well-executed strategies, will secure sustained growth and reinforce our leading position in the real estate sector.

I extend heartfelt thanks to our shareholders, employees, and partners for their steadfast support and dedication. Together, we are well-positioned to seize future opportunities and build on this year's successes.

Edoardo Preatoni
CEO

Key financials

The total revenue of the Group in nine months of 2024 was 10.6 million euros compared to 20.0 million euros in nine months of 2023. The total revenue of the third quarter was 3.7 million euros compared to 3.9 million euros in 2023.

The real estate sales revenues are recorded at the point of time when legal title is transferred to the buyer. Therefore, the revenues from sales of real estate depend on the construction cycle and the completion of the residential developments.

In 2024, real estate revenue decreased compared to the previous year due to the completion of the final building of Kindrali Houses at the beginning of 2023, when the last apartments were sold and handed over to the customers. Currently, most of our completed properties have been sold out. While we continue construction on the final stage of Kalaranna District, we plan completing and delivering the first units from the first two buildings by the end of 2024, and completing the remaining two buildings by the first quarter of 2025.

The gross profit of nine months of 2024 has decreased by 52% amounting to 2.9 million euros compared to 6.0 million euros in 2023. The gross profit of the third quarter was 433 thousand euros compared to 1.5 million euros in 2023.

The operating result in the nine months was 1.7 million euros loss comparing to 1.7 million euros profit during the same period in 2023. The operating result of the third quarter was 873 thousand euros loss compared to 167 thousand euros profit in the third quarter of 2023.

The net result for the nine months of 2024 was 4.1 million euros loss, comparing to

1.0 million euros loss in the reference period. The net result of the third quarter was 1.0 million euros loss compared to 732 thousand euros loss in the same period of 2023.

Cash used in operating activities during nine months of 2024 was 9.9 million euros comparing to 9.5 million euros generated during the same period in 2023. Cash used in operating activities during third quarter was 5.4 million euros compared to 59 thousand euros generated the third quarter of 2023.

Net assets per share on 30 September 2024 totalled to 0.91 euros compared to 0.96 euros on 30 September 2023.

Key performance indicators

2024 9M2023 9M2024 Q32023 Q32023 12M
Revenue, th EUR10 60419 9693 6973 85723 021
Gross profit, th EUR2 8566 0004331 5447 028
Gross profit, %27%30%12%40%31%
Operating result, th EUR -1 7311 667-8721672 963
Operating result, %-16%8%-24%4%13%
Net result, th EUR-4 062-1 025-1 022-732-900
Net result, %-38%-5%-28%-19%-4%
Earnings per share, EUR-0.07-0.02-0.02-0.01-0.02
30.09.202430.09.202331.12.2023
Total Assets, th EUR113 614100 674107 237
Total Liabilities, th EUR 62 14846 37652 814
Total Equity, th EUR51 46654 29854 423
Debt / Equity *1.210.850.97
Return on Assets, % **-3.8%-1.0%-0.08%
Return on Equity, % ***-7.7%-1.9%-1.5%
Net asset value per share, EUR ****0.910.960.96


*debt / equity = total debt / total equity
**return on assets = net profit/loss / total average assets
***return on equity = net profit/loss / total average equity

****net asset value per share = net equity / number of shares

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated interim statement of financial position

in thousands of euros30.09.202430.09.202331.12.2023
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents6 11213 78117 065
Current receivables1 2834 9651 411
Prepaid expenses2750268
Inventories51 75727 66535 563
Total current assets59 42746 41154 307
Non-current assets
Non-current receivables19122 010
Property, plant and equipment7 6397 8197 763
Right-of-use assets438198365
Investment property40 49345 87440 361
Goodwill2042620
Intangible assets3 0269896
Total non-current assets51 81954 26350 595
Assets held for sale 2 36802 335
Total assets held for sale2 36802 335
TOTAL ASSETS113 614100 674107 237
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Current debt1 75028 58130 141
Customer advances8 2043 0483 657
Trade and other payables6 0593 2364 911
Tax liabilities241253161
Short-term provisions9511
Total current liabilities16 26335 12338 881
Non-current liabilities
Long-term debt 44 58510 02712 695
Other long term liabilities200
Deferred income tax liabilities1 1311 1361 130
Long-term provisions16790108
Total non-current liabilities45 88511 25313 933
TOTAL LIABILITIES62 14846 37652 814
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
Share capital in nominal value11 33811 33811 338
Share premium5 6615 6615 661
Statutory reserve1 1341 1341 134
Revaluation reserve2 0922 0122 092
Retained earnings30 18634 15334 198
Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company50 41154 29854 423
Non-controlling interest1 05500
TOTAL EQUITY51 46654 29854 423
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY113 614100 674107 237

Consolidated interim statements of comprehensive income

in thousands of euros2024 9M2023 9M2024 Q32023 Q32023 12M
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Operating income
Revenue10 60419 9693 6973 85723 021
Cost of goods sold-7 748-13 969-3 264-2 313-15 993
Gross profit2 8566 0004331 5447 028
Marketing expenses-773-486-288-187-705
Administrative expenses-3 819-3 860-1 029-1 204-5 440
Other income341615162 099
Other expenses-29-3-3-2-19
Operating profit/ loss-1 7311 667-8721672 963
Financial income981743186254
Financial expense-2 411-2 858-165-982-4 115
Profit / loss before income tax-4 044-1 017-1 006-729-898
Income tax-18-8-16-3-2
Net profit / loss for the period-4 062-1 025-1 022-732-900
Other comprehensive income net of income tax:
Net change in asset revaluation reserve 00000
Total comprehensive income / loss for the year-4 062-1 025-1 022-732-900
Attributable to:
The owners of the company-4 012-1 025-990-732-900
Non-controlling interests-500-3200
Earnings per share for the period €-0.07-0.02-0.02-0.01-0.02

The full report can be found in the file attached.

Ann-Kristin Kuusik
CFO
+372 614 4920
prokapital@prokapital.ee


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.