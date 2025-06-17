Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of AS Pro Kapital Grupp shareholders

The annual shareholders meeting (hereinafter referred to as the Meeting) of AS Pro Kapital Grupp (hereinafter referred to as the Company) took place on Tuesday, 17th of June, 2025 starting at 10:32 at the premises of the Company at Sõjakooli 11 in Tallinn, Estonia.

As per the registration list of the meeting 4 shareholders were represented at the meeting, who represented in total 36 441 493 votes, which form 64,28% of all votes attached to the shares.

The agenda and decisions adopted at the Meeting were as follows:

1.Election of the Chairman and Secretary of the annual general meeting of shareholders

Decision adopted was as follows:

To elect Ilona Nurmela as the Chairman of the annual general meeting of the shareholders. To elect Helena Purga as the Secretary of the meeting.

100% of the votes were in favour of the decision.

2.Approval of the audited annual report of the Company for the financial year of 2024

Decision adopted was as follows:

To approve the annual report of the Company for the financial year 2024.

100% of the votes were in favour of the decision.

3.Resolution of covering the loss

Decision adopted was as follows:

To cover the net loss for the financial year which ended 31 December 2024 in the amount of 3 875 000 Euros with retained earnings of previous periods.

100% of the votes were in favour of the decisions.

4.Election of the auditor

Decision adopted was as follows:

To elect Ernst & Young Baltic AS (registry code 10877299) as the auditor of the Company for the financial year of 2025-2027 and leave the decision on the amount of the auditor's remuneration to the Company's Management Board.

100% of the votes were in favour of the decision.

The minutes of the meeting will be published on the website of AS Pro Kapital Grupp www.prokapital.com no later than 18.06.2025.

Edoardo Axel Preatoni

Member of the Management Board

Tel +372 6144 920

Email: prokapital@prokapital.ee

