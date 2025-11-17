PREATONI GROUP: PREATONI Group, an international group specializing in tourist resorts ownership and operations and real estate development, announces the Q3 revenue for its subsidiary Pro Kapital Grupp

Paris, 17 November 2025

PREATONI Group ( Euronext Paris - ISIN: FR001400WXE7 - Ticker: MLPRG) , an international group specializing in the ownership and operation of hospitality assets as well as residential and commercial real estate development, announces the Q3 revenue (unaudited) of its subsidiary AS Pro Kapital Grupp[1].

PREATONI Group reminds that it operates in the Hospitality/ Tourism sector in Egypt and Italy, as well as in real estate development in the Baltic States (Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania) through its subsidiary AS Pro Kapital Grupp (hereinafter "Pro Kapital"). This activity involves the construction, renovation, and development of residential buildings and the creation of residential and commercial districts.

Key highlights in the Baltic States in third quarter

The group provides below the progress of its various real estate development projects.

Tallinn (Estonia)

Kristiine City - During the third quarter of 2025, construction works continued at the Uus-Kindrali project.

The White Building (91 residential units) at Talli Street 3 / Sammu Street 8 has progressed well and most apartments have received their final finishes. As at the end of the third quarter, the project has reached approximately 73.1% sell-out.

At the same time, construction is ongoing for another seven-storey residential building with 90 units, located next to the White Building at Sammu Street 10 / Seebi Street 24a. The completion of this building is expected for October-November 2026.

At last, the design and building permit processes for four additional projects are still ongoing (Dunte; Sammu 2/4 / Sõjakooli 15; and Marsi tn 1 / Sõjakooli 13 and Sammu 3 / Sõjakooli 17). These developments will add approximately 35,000 sqm of GBA, comprising around 350 predominantly residential units (about 95% residential and 5% commercial).

Kalaranna - Construction of the final phase of the Kalaranna development (comprising four buildings and 146 units) has been completed, with just over approximately 60.9% sell-out.

Riga (Latvia)

Construction works of the Blue Marine project (96 residential units) started in the third quarter of 2025 with retaining wall piles completed and excavation works underway.

Vilnius (Lithuania)

Pro Kapital continued the construction of the final stage of Šaltini? Namai Attico comprising urban villas and a commercial building, with currently almost 43% sellout in the villas and slightly above 21% in the commercial building while achieving record prices in Vilnius real estate market. The construction site is progressing according to schedule, with substantial completion to be achieved by the end of 2025.

At last, the building permit process for transforming a former school into a high-end residential complex on Naugarduko Street (approximately 50 luxury apartments) is still ongoing.

Financial Results

Pro Kapital reported a sharp increase in revenue for the nine-month period compared with the same period of 2024.

• Revenue

Pro Kapital's revenue[2] reached €5,7million in Q3 2025, compared with €3.7 million in Q3 2024, in strong increase (+55.4%) as it continued handing over the completed apartments from the Kalaranna project. For the nine-month period, revenue rose to €34.3 million, compared with €10.6 million at the same period last year (+223,1%).

• Gross profit

As of the end of the nine-month period, gross profit amounted to €11.9 million compared with €2.9 million in the same period of 2024.

• Operating income

As of the end of the nine-month period, operating profit was €7.7 million, compared with a loss of €1.7 million at the same period of 2024.

• Net income

As of the end of the nine-month period, net profit came in at €6.0 million compared with a loss of €4.1 million at the same period last year.

• Cash flow from operating activities

As of the end of the nine-month period, operating cash flow totaled €6.8 million, compared to a loss of €(10.0) million used at the same period last year.

In accordance with the applicable regulations on the Tallinn Stock Exchange, Pro Kapital has published its preliminary financial statements on its website (for more information: https://www.prokapital.com/).

About PREATONI Group

Founded and developed by Ernesto Preatoni, PREATONI Group is an international group specializing in the ownership and operation of tourist resorts, primarily in Egypt and Italy, as well as in residential and commercial real estate development in the EMEA region (Baltic States, Dubai). Inspired by the pioneering spirit of its founder, Ernesto Preatoni, PREATONI Group is a unique publicly listed real estate company that integrates an original and highly value-creating development model. The Group employs over 1,500 people worldwide. Headquartered in France, PREATONI Group is listed on Euronext Access+ (ISIN code: FR001400WXE7).

[1]PREATONI Group holds a 49.62% stake (fully consolidated), and which is listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchange in Tallinn - ISIN: EE3100006040 -Ticker: PKG1T

[2] The real estate sales revenues are recorded at the point of time when legal title is transferred to the buyer. Therefore, the revenues from sales of real estate depend on the construction cycle, the completion of the residential developments and the signing (closing date) at the notary's office.

