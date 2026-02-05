PREATONI GROUP: Implementation of a liquidity contract on PREATONI Group's shares

Paris, 5 February 2026

PREATONI GROUP (Euronext Access Paris - FR001400WXE7 - MLPRG), announces that its majority shareholder, through the company SAARMAS FAMILY OFFICE SA, has appointed Invest Securities to implement a liquidity contract for its ordinary shares admitted to trading on Euronext Access + Paris, starting on February 6, 2026, for a period of two years and tacitly renewable.

This contract with Invest Securities aims at improving Company's shares liquidity on the market, notably in context of the transfer to Euronext Growth Paris in 2026.

To implement this contract, the following resources have been allocated to the liquidity account:

€100.000 (one hundred thousand euros)

2.500 shares

The liquidity contract may be terminated by each party with 2 months prior notice.

About PREATONI Group

Founded and developed by Ernesto Preatoni, PREATONI Group is an international group specializing in the ownership and operation of tourist resorts, primarily in Egypt and Italy, as well as in residential and commercial real estate development in the EMEA region (Baltic States, Dubai). Inspired by the pioneering spirit of its founder, Ernesto Preatoni, PREATONI Group is a unique publicly listed real estate company that integrates an original and highly value-creating development model. The Group employs over 1,500 people worldwide. Headquartered in France, PREATONI Group is listed on Euronext Access+ (ISIN code: FR001400WXE7).

WWW.PREATONIGROUP.COM

Investor relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

apetureaux@actus.fr

T: (+33) 1 53 67 36 72 Media relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Deborah Schwartz

dschwartz@actus.fr

T: (+33) 1 53 67 36 35

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

x2ufYp1mapyUyWlsaJ6YmJRjm29jl5SWaWadx2ida5zJZ5+RyGaWZ8rLZnJnmWtn

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96461-preatoni_pr_liquidity_contract_vfinal.pdf