PREATONI GROUP: Notice of Shareholders' Meeting - Combined General Meeting on January 16, 2026

Paris, 26 November 2025

The shareholders of PREATONI Group (Euronext Paris - ISIN: FR001400WXE7 - ticker: MLPRG) are invited to attend the Combined General Meeting to be held on January 16, 2026, at 3:00 p.m., at the company's registered office.

On this occasion, shareholders will be asked to vote on the following resolutions, among others:

• Authorization of the proposed transfer of the Company's shares from the Euronext Access+ market to the Euronext Growth market, and authorization granted to the Management Board to carry out this transfer and;

• End and renewal of the terms of office of the members of the Supervisory Board (Ernesto Preatoni, Pierre Ducret, Chantal Burger, and Vanessa Ruffini) for a term expiring at the close of the Ordinary General Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2029.

Listed on Euronext Access since February 2025, the Company is considering its transfer to Euronext Growth in 2026. This project is part of its strategy to strengthen its visibility among investors, improve share liquidity, and secure new sources of financing to support its growth.

The prior meeting notice, including the agenda, the draft resolutions to be submitted to shareholder vote, and the description of the main terms and conditions for attending, voting at the Meeting, and exercising shareholder rights, was published in the BALO on November 26, 2025, under number 142.

This notice can be consulted on the website https://www.preatonigroup.com.

The preparatory documents for this Combined General Meeting will be made available in accordance with legal requirements and timelines.

About PREATONI Group

Founded and developed by Ernesto Preatoni, PREATONI Group is an international group specializing in the ownership and operation of tourist resorts, primarily in Egypt and Italy, as well as in residential and commercial real estate development in the EMEA region (Baltic States, Dubai). Inspired by the pioneering spirit of its founder, Ernesto Preatoni, PREATONI Group is a unique publicly listed real estate company that integrates an original and highly value-creating development model. The Group employs over 1,500 people worldwide. Headquartered in France, PREATONI Group is listed on Euronext Access+ (ISIN code: FR001400WXE7).

WWW.PREATONIGROUP.COM

Investor relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

apetureaux@actus.fr

T: (+33) 1 53 67 36 72 Media relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Deborah Schwartz

dschwartz@actus.fr

T: (+33) 1 53 67 36 35

