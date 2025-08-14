PREATONI GROUP, an international group specializing in tourist resorts ownership and operations and real estate development, announces the Q2 revenue for its subsidiary Pro Kapital Grupp

PREATONI Group ( Euronext Paris - ISIN: FR001400WXE7 - Ticker: MLPRG) , an international group specializing in the ownership and operation of hospitality assets as well as residential and commercial real estate development, announces the Q2 revenue of its subsidiary AS Pro Kapital Grupp[1].

PREATONI Group reminds that it operates in the Tourism/Hospitality sector in Egypt and Italy, as well as in real estate development in the Baltic States (Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania) through its subsidiary AS Pro Kapital Grupp (hereinafter "Pro Kapital"). This activity involves the construction, renovation, and development of residential buildings and the creation of residential and commercial districts.

Key highlights in the Baltic States in second quarter

The group provides below the progress of its various real estate development projects.

Tallinn (Estonia):

Kalaranna - The construction of the final phase of the Kalaranna project has been completed (4 buildings, 146 units), with just over 60% of overall sales rate.

Kristiine City - The design and permitting phases are still underway for three real estate projects: Dunte; Sammu 2/4 / Sõjakooli 15; and Marsi tn 1 / Sõjakooli 13. In addition, there is a new project, Sammu 3 / Sõjakooli 17, currently in the design stage and preparation of a new concept, alongside an application for a change of use to allow 95% residential and 5% commercial.

Meanwhile, in the second quarter of 2025, construction of the White Building (91 residential units) under the Uus-Kindrali project in Kristiine City progressed well and has reached 62.4% sellout, with completion scheduled for the end of 2025.

Finally, Pro Kapital has started the excavation and foundation works for another 7-story residential building with 90 units, located next to the White Building.

Riga (Latvia)

In the first half of 2025, Pro Kapital decided to launch a new residential development project comprising 101 units, called "Blue Marine". The engineering team is nearly fully assembled, and construction preparations began in July 2025. The project already has a building permit.

Vilnius (Lithuania)

Pro Kapital continued the construction of the final stage of the Šaltini? Namai Attico project, which includes urban villas and a commercial building. In addition, the building permit application has been submitted for the rehabilitation of a former school into a high-end residential complex (approximately 50 apartments), and the approval process is underway.

Financial Results

At the end of the first half of 2025, Pro Kapital reported a sharp improvement in results compared with the same period last year.

• Revenue

Pro Kapital's revenue[2] reached €16.1 million in Q2 2025, compared with €3.9 million in Q2 2024, in strong increase as it continued handing over the completed apartments from the Kalaranna project. For H1 2025, revenue rose significantly to €28.5 million, compared with €6.9 million in the first half of 2024.

• Gross profit

In the first half of 2025, gross profit amounted to €10.2 million, compared with €2.4 million in the same period of 2024.

• Operating income

Operating profit for the first half of 2025 was €7.5 million, compared with a loss of €0.9 million in the first half of 2024.

• Net income

Net profit came in at €6.2 million for the first half of 2025, compared with a loss of €3.0 million in the first half of 2024.

• Cash flow from operating activities

In the first half of 2025, operating cash flow totaled €8.5 million, compared to €4.5 million used in the first half of 2024.

In accordance with the applicable regulations on the Tallinn Stock Exchange, Pro Kapital has published its preliminary financial statements on its website (for more information: https://www.prokapital.com/).

About PREATONI Group

Founded and developed by Ernesto Preatoni, PREATONI Group is an international group specializing in the ownership and operation of tourist resorts, primarily in Egypt and Italy, as well as in residential and commercial real estate development in the EMEA region (Baltic States, Dubai). Inspired by the pioneering spirit of its founder, Ernesto Preatoni, PREATONI Group is a unique publicly listed real estate company that integrates an original and highly value-creating development model. The Group employs over 1,500 people worldwide. Headquartered in France, PREATONI Group is listed on Euronext Access+ (ISIN code: FR001400WXE7).

WWW.PREATONIGROUP.COM

Investor relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

apetureaux@actus.fr

T: (+33) 1 53 67 36 72 Media relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Deborah Schwartz

dschwartz@actus.fr

T: (+33) 1 53 67 36 35

[1]PREATONI Group holds a 49.62% stake (fully consolidated), and which is listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchange in Tallinn - ISIN: EE3100006040 -Ticker: PKG1T

[2] The real estate sales revenues are recorded at the point of time when legal title is transferred to the buyer. Therefore, the revenues from sales of real estate depend on the construction cycle and the completion of the residential developments.

