Pro Kapital Grupp: Pro Kapital Council approved Consolidated Interim Report for III Quarter and 9 Months of 2025 (Unaudited)

MANAGEMENT REPORT

Real Estate Development

Tallinn

During the third quarter of 2025, construction works continued at the Uus-Kindrali project, located in Kristiine City, Tallinn.

The White Building (91 residential units) at Talli Street 3 / Sammu Street 8 has progressed well. As at the date of this report, most apartments have received their final finishes, including tiling and painting. The first client inspections are scheduled to begin shortly, followed by the signing of final notarial deeds in mid-November. As at the end of the third quarter, the project has reached approximately 73.1% sell-out.

At the same time, construction is ongoing for another seven-storey residential building with 90 units, located next to the White Building at Sammu Street 10 / Seebi Street 24a, Tallinn. As at this report, the installation of prefabricated concrete elements has reached the top floor, and the final roof elements are expected to be installed in early November. The completion of this building is targeted for October-November 2026.

Within Kristiine City, we are also advancing the design and building permit processes for four additional projects submitted to the Tallinn City Planning Department. These developments will add approximately 35,000 sqm of GBA, comprising around 350 predominantly residential units (about 95% residential and 5% commercial), further strengthening our presence in this well-established urban area.

As at Q3 2025, construction of the final phase of the Kalaranna development (comprising four buildings and 146 units) has been completed, with only a few contractors remaining on site to finalize punch list items. At the same time, we are implementing additional improvements to selected marketing units to further support sales. As at the date of this report, the project has reached approximately 60.9% sell-out.

Riga

At the beginning of 2025, after all units in River Breeze Residence had been successfully sold, the Group commenced preparations for the next development phase in Kliversala - the Blue Marine project (96 residential units).

Construction works started in the third quarter of 2025 and the project has since progressed with retaining wall piles completed and excavation works underway.

At the same time, we are actively engaged in sales activities and negotiating the terms of a construction loan agreement with a local bank.

In Vilnius

During Q3 we continued the construction of the final stage of Šaltiniu Namai Attico with city villas and a commercial building. We are currently at almost 43% sellout in the villas and slightly above 21% in the commercial building while achieving record prices in Vilnius real estate market. Regarding construction we are on schedule to achieve substantial completion by the end of 2025.

Our latest investment on Naugarduko Street in Vilnius involves transforming a former school into a high-end residential complex. Located on a hill with breathtaking views of Vilnius' Old Town, the development will feature approximately 50 luxury apartments. The building permit process is still ongoing, with approval expected by the end of the year.

Hotel operations

Overall performance in the third quarter was broadly in line with expectations, although slightly below the initial budgeted targets. Demand was mainly driven by the individual leisure segment during July and August, when the hotel exceeded expectations, while September performance fell short due to weaker than expected demand from the Corporate and MICE segments. The outlook for the remainder of the year remains positive, albeit with some current softness observed in corporate demand.

Other operations

Our Italian operations, led by Preatoni Nuda Proprietà (PNP) and Preatoni Intermediazioni Immobiliari (PII), continued to perform steadily despite the broader market slowdown in 2024. The rise in interest rates has temporarily affected transaction volumes, but the fundamentals of the bare ownership model remain very strong - and we see increasing recognition of this innovative investment concept among both private and institutional investors.

Over the past months, PNP has strengthened its market position, built new partnerships, and demonstrated resilience in a changing environment. Confidence in the Italian real estate sector is gradually returning, and as conditions normalize through 2025, we expect PNP to emerge stronger, with even greater brand visibility and deal flow.

Conclusion

The first nine months of 2025 have been a period of stabilization and quiet determination across all our markets. Despite the usual bureaucratic hurdles and seasonal slowdowns, our teams have continued to move forward - delivering progress, not promises.

In Tallinn, construction and new planning milestones within Kristiine City show how consistent effort translates into lasting value. In Riga, the Blue Marine project is taking shape, reflecting our belief in building with our own hands and know-how. And in Vilnius, achieving record sales prices in our flagship project reaffirms our reputation for quality and trust.

I am proud of how far we have come - often in complex circumstances - and even more confident in what lies ahead. With a focused team, a solid pipeline, and improving market sentiment, we are turning stability into momentum. The foundations are strong, and I am convinced that the remainder of 2025 will confirm our capacity to grow with discipline, creativity, and purpose.

I would like to thank all our colleagues, partners, and shareholders for their continued trust and dedication. Every step forward - no matter how small - is the result of shared commitment and belief in our long-term vision.

Edoardo Preatoni

CEO





Key financials

The total revenue of the Group in first nine months of 2025 was EUR 34.3 million compared with EUR 10.6 million in first nine months of 2024. The total revenue of the third quarter was EUR 5.7 million compared with EUR 3.7 million in 2024.

The real estate sales revenues are recorded at the point of time when legal title is transferred to the buyer. Therefore, the revenues from sales of real estate depend on the construction cycle and the completion of the residential developments.

Revenue from the sale of real estate increased compared with the previous year, as we continued handing over completed apartments in the Kalaranna District, Tallinn, following the initial deliveries that began in December 2024. The lower revenue during the first nine months of 2024 reflects the development cycle, as construction was ongoing and only a limited number of remaining inventory units were available for sale in Riga and Vilnius.

The gross profit for the first nine months of 2025 increased to EUR 11.9 million compared with EUR 2.9 million in the same period of 2024. The gross profit of the third quarter was EUR 1.7 million compared with EUR 0.4 million in 2024.

The operating result in the first nine months was EUR 7.7 million profit compared with EUR 1.7 million loss during the same period in 2024. The operating result of the third quarter was EUR 0.2 million profit compared with EUR 0.9 million loss in the third quarter of 2024.

The net result for the first nine months of 2025 was EUR 6.0 million profit, compared with EUR 4.1 million loss in the reference period. The net result of the third quarter was EUR 0.2 million loss compared with EUR 1.0 million loss in the same period of 2024.

Cash generated in operating activities during first nine months of 2025 was EUR 6.8 million compared with EUR 10.0 million used during the same period in 2024. Cash used in operating activities during third quarter was EUR 1.8 million compared with EUR 5.5 million used in the third quarter of 2024.

Net assets per share were EUR 1.00 as at 30 September 2025, compared with EUR 0.91 a year earlier.

Key performance indicators

2025 9M 2024 9M 2025 Q3 2024 Q3 2024 12M Revenue, th, EUR 34 265 10 604 5 746 3 697 18 158 Gross profit, th. EUR 11 934 2 856 1 701 433 5 423 Gross profit, % 35% 27% 30% 12% 30% Operating result, th. EUR 7 668 -1 731 151 -872 123 Operating result, % 22% -16% 3% -24% 1% Net result, th. EUR 6 025 -4 062 -163 -1 022 -3 875 Net result, % 18% -38% -3% -28% -21% Earnings per share, EUR 0.11 -0.07 0.00 -0.02 -0.06

30.09.2025 30.09.2024 31.12.2024 Total Assets, th. EUR 120 694 113 614 118 758 Total Liabilities, th. EUR 63 728 62 148 67 537 Total Equity, th. EUR 56 966 51 466 51 221 Debt/ Equity * 1,12 1,21 1,32 Return on Assets, % ** 5.1% -2.9% -3.4% Return on Equity, % *** 11.1% -5.7% -7.0% Net asset value per share, EUR **** 1.00 0.91 0.89

*debt / equity = total debt / total equity

**return on assets = net profit/loss / total average assets

***return on equity = net profit/loss / total average equity

****net asset value per share = net equity / number of shares

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated interim statement of financial position

in thousands of euros 30.09.2025 30.09.2024 31.12.2024 ASSETS Current assets Cash 4 925 6 112 4 344 Current receivables 1 330 1 283 822 Prepaid expenses 299 275 422 Inventories 60 879 51 757 56 951 Total current assets 67 433 59 427 62 539 Non-current assets Non-current receivables 313 19 317 Property, plant and equipment 7 394 7 639 7 595 Right-of-use-assets 320 438 513 Investment property 42 532 40 493 44 210 Goodwill 863 204 863 Intangible assets 1 839 3 026 2 721 Total non-current assets 53 261 51 819 56 219 Assets held for sale 0 2 368 0 Total assets helt for sale 0 2 368 0 TOTAL ASSETS 120 694 113 614 118 758 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Current debt 1 230 1 750 21 893 Customer advances 8 670 8 204 9 618 Trade and other payables 6 220 6 059 5 600 Tax liabilities 418 241 833 Short-term provisions 5 9 24 Total current liabilities 16 543 16 263 37 968 Non-current liabilities Non-current debt 45 272 44 585 27 350 Other long-term liabilities 6 2 6 Deferred income tax liabilities 1 788 1 131 2 031 Long-term provisions 119 167 182 Total non-current liabilities 47 185 45 885 29 569 TOTAL LIABILITIES 63 728 62 148 67 537 Equity Share capital in nominal value 11 338 11 338 11 338 Share premium 5 661 5 661 5 661 Statutory reserve 1 134 1 134 1 134 Revaluation reserve 1 977 2 092 1 977 Retained earnings 36 669 30 186 30 523 Total equity attributable to owners of the Company 56 779 50 411 50 633 Non-controlling interest 187 1 055 588 TOTAL EQUITY 56 966 51 466 51 221 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 120 694 113 614 118 758

Consolidated interim statements of comprehensive income

in thousands of euros 2025 9M 2024 9M 2025 Q3 2024 Q3 2024 12M CONTINUING OPERATIONS Operating income Revenue 34 265 10 604 5 746 3 697 18 158 Cost of goods sold -22 331 -7 748 -4 045 -3 264 -12 735 Gross profit 11 934 2 856 1 701 433 5 423 Marketing expenses -933 -773 -307 -288 -1 136 Administrative expenses -4 225 -3 819 -1 473 -1 029 -5 293 Other operating income 1 015 34 245 15 1 164 Other operating expenses -123 -29 -15 -3 -35 Operating profit 7 668 -1 731 151 -872 123 Finance income 30 98 7 31 123 Finance cost -1 914 -2 411 -400 -165 -4 276 Profit/ loss before income tax 5 784 -4 044 -242 -1 006 -4 030 Income tax 241 -18 79 -16 155 Profit/ loss for the period 6 025 -4 062 -163 -1 022 -3 875 Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 6 292 -4 012 -50 -990 -3 675 Non-controlling interest -267 -50 -113 -32 -200 Total other comprehensive income Net change in asset revaluation reserve 0 0 0 0 -115 Total comprehensive income for the period 6 025 -4 062 -163 -1 022 -3 990 Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 6 292 -4 012 -50 -990 -3 790 Non-controlling interest -267 -50 -113 -32 -200 Earnings per share (Basic) EUR 0.11 -0.07 0.00 -0.02 -0.06

The full report can be found in the file attached.

Ann-Kristin Kuusik

CFO

+372 614 4920

prokapital@prokapital.ee