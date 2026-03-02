PREATONI GROUP, an international group specializing in tourist resorts ownership and operations and real estate development, announces preliminary 2025 annual results for its subsidiary Pro Kapital Grupp

Paris, 2 March 2026

PREATONI Group ( Euronext Paris - ISIN: FR001400WXE7 - Ticker: MLPRG) , an international group specializing in the ownership and operation of hospitality assets as well as residential and commercial real estate development, presents the preliminary 2025 annual results (unaudited) of its subsidiary AS Pro Kapital Grupp[1].

PREATONI Group reminds that it operates in the Tourism/Hospitality sector in Egypt and Italy, as well as in real estate development in the Baltic States (Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania) through its subsidiary AS Pro Kapital Grupp (hereinafter "Pro Kapital"). This activity involves the construction, renovation, and development of residential buildings and the creation of residential and commercial districts.

Key highlights in the Baltic States in 2025

The group provides below the progress of its various real estate development projects for the 2025 fiscal year.

Tallinn (Estonia):

Construction of the White Building in the Uus-Kindrali project, located in Kristiine City (Tallinn) was completed during the fourth quarter of 2025. Construction work continued in a second 7-story residential building comprising 90 units. Design and building permit processes for four additional projects in Kristiine City are currently underway.

Riga (Latvia)

In Riga, construction work continued for the Blue Marine project at Kliversala.

Vilnius (Lithuania)

During the fourth quarter, construction work on the final phase of Šaltini? Namai Attico, including City Villas and a commercial building, was nearing completion. Finally, Pro Kapital Grupp obtained the building permit for its project to transform a former school building into a distinctive high-end residential complex comprising approximately 50 luxury apartments.

Preliminary Financial Results for 2025

• Revenue for 2025

For the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, Pro Kapital's unaudited revenue[2] is €53.2 million (compared to 18.2 million in 2024), significantly higher than the previous year, primarily due to the handover of completed apartments in the Kalaranna and Uus?Kindrali developments in Tallinn, as well as in the City Villas project in Vilnius.

• Gross Margin

For FY25, gross profit amounted to €18.8 million compared with €5.4 million in 2024. The profit margin for 2025 increased to 35% versus 30% in 2024.

• Operating Income

The operating income for the 2025 fiscal year amounted to €14.7 million (compared to €0.1 million in 2024).

• Net Income

The net income for 2025 came positive at €12million.

• Cash flow from operating activities

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to €10.8 million, compared to €(10.4) million in 2024.

In accordance with the applicable regulations on the Tallinn Stock Exchange, Pro Kapital has published its preliminary financial statements on its website (for more information: https://www.prokapital.com).

About PREATONI Group

Founded and developed by Ernesto Preatoni, PREATONI Group is an international group specializing in the ownership and operation of tourist resorts, primarily in Egypt and Italy, as well as in residential and commercial real estate development in the EMEA region (Baltic States, Dubai). Inspired by the pioneering spirit of its founder, Ernesto Preatoni, PREATONI Group is a unique publicly listed real estate company that integrates an original and highly value-creating development model. The Group employs over 1,500 people worldwide. Headquartered in France, PREATONI Group is listed on Euronext Access+ (ISIN code: FR001400WXE7).

[1] in which it holds a 49.62% stake (fully consolidated), and which is listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchange in Tallinn (ISIN: EE3100006040 -Ticker: PKG1T)

[2] Revenue from property sales is recognized when the property title is transferred to the buyer and can vary from year to year depending on the construction cycle and the timing of project completions and the deliveries.

