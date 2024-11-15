Greenlane Holdings, Inc.: Greenlane Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Quarterly Financial Highlights

$1.4 million, or 52%, sequential revenue increase vs Q2 2024

Gross margin of 75% driven, in part, by E&O inventory sales

$2.5 million decrease in salaries and benefits vs Q3 2023

$3.7 million decrease in G&A vs Q3 2023

$6.5 million capital raise

Operating Highlights

Executed two strategic distribution agreements to expand platform

Streamlined our third-party product portfolio

Restructured all existing third-party debt facilities

Upgraded our sales and marketing organizations

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2024 / Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:GNLN), one of the premier global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, today reported its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

A Note on Our Revenue Reporting

Beginning with our second quarter 2023 earnings release, we implemented a major restructuring of our industrial product lines, transitioning much of this business from gross sales to a commission structure. While this change affects how we report revenue, we believe it enables us to preserve working capital and improve gross margins.

Third Quarter 2024 Results Compared to Prior Year Period

Total revenue was $4.0 million compared to $11.8 million in the prior year period.

Gross margin percentage increased 48.4% to 75%.

Total operating expenses were $3.6 million, a decrease of 64% compared to $10.0 million in the prior year period.

Operating loss improved by approximately $6.3 million to $538,000 compared to an operating loss of approximately $6.9 million in the prior year period.

Net loss was $3.8 million, which included a $3.2 million one-time non-cash charge for interest expense in connection with various merchant cash advances, compared to a net loss of $10.1 million in the prior year period.

Select Third Quarter 2024 Highlights Compared to Second Quarter 2024

Total revenue of approximately $4.0 million, an increase of 53.8%

Gross margin percentage increased to 75.0% from 38.1%

Total operating expenses decreased 20.0%

Loss from operations improved to $538,000 vs $3.5 million

Strategic Growth and Operational Initiatives

Initiated inventory revitalization, assortment expansion, and added complimentary products to better leverage Greenlane platform.

Exclusive multi-year distribution agreement with Safety Strips Tech Corp to distribute fentanyl, xylazine and drink spike detection test strips in the U.S.

Entered into a non-binding letter of intent to be a distributor in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, and the EU of the CURB Lifestyle, Inc. patented, non-heating, inhalation device capable of safely delivering a wide range of formulations, including nicotine, cannabinoids, and other wellness compounds.

Refocused sales team to be incentivized for growth & performance

Entered into an agreement with two senior lenders to extend the maturity of certain senior debt and additionally refinanced two merchant cash advance providers toreduce Greenlane's total debt outstanding by over $600,000,extending maturities, and lowering near-term cash burn and interest expense.

Strengthened the balance sheet through the previously announced private placement .

"During the third quarter, we continued to make progress on strengthening our product strategy and roadmap, enhancing our sales team structure and compensation arrangement, and further extracting operating efficiencies across the enterprise," said Barbara Sher, Chief Executive Officer for Greenlane. "We continue to see evidence that our efforts to reposition the business over the last six months have been proving successful. As we enter the next phase of our transformation, we are evolving our product portfolio with the addition of health, safety and wellness products that we believe can broaden our market opportunities and grow revenue."

Sher added, "We are working to enhance our cash flow profile and remain focused on strengthening our balance sheet and the Company's foundation to support long-term, sustainable, profitability and growth in the future."

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $2.3 million.

GREENLANE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except par value per share amounts)

September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 2,309 $ 463 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $2,251 and $2,209 at

September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 2,313 1,693 Inventories, net 16,013 20,529 Vendor deposits 3,725 3,765 Other current assets (Note 8) 2,279 3,319 Total current assets 26,639 29,769 Property and equipment, net 2,015 2,476 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,271 1,936 Other assets 3,894 3,912 Total assets $ 33,819 $ 38,093 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 10,885 $ 12,103 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (Note 8) 2,521 3,056 Customer deposits 1,255 2,775 Notes payable, net of debt discount 8,626 7,283 Current portion of operating leases 886 866 Current portion of finance leases - 7 Total current liabilities 24,173 26,090 Operating leases, less current portion 326 1,010 Other liabilities - 1 Total long-term liabilities 326 1,011 Total liabilities 24,499 27,101 Commitments and contingencies (Note 7) - - STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding - - Class A common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 600,000 shares authorized, 972 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024; 600,000 shares authorized, 339 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023* 8 3 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 30,000 shares authorized, and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023* - - Common stock, value - - Additional paid-in capital* 275,365 268,165 Accumulated deficit (266,152 ) (257,289 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 248 245 Total stockholders' equity attributable to Greenlane Holdings, Inc. 9,469 11,124 Non-controlling interest (149 ) (132 ) Total stockholders' equity 9,320 10,992 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 33,819 $ 38,093

GREENLANE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 4,038 $ 11,800 $ 11,616 $ 55,384 Cost of sales 1,011 8,671 6,066 42,162 Gross profit 3,027 3,129 5,550 13,222 Operating expenses: Salaries, benefits and payroll taxes 1,609 4,059 6,066 14,586 General and administrative 1,771 5,433 6,864 20,209 Depreciation and amortization 185 524 635 1,492 Total operating expenses 3,565 10,016 13,565 36,287 (Loss) from operations (538 ) (6,887 ) (8,015 ) (23,065 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest expense (3,219 ) (3,415 ) (4,030 ) (5,148 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration - - 1,000 - Gain on extinguishment of debt - - 2,166 - Other income (expense), net - 204 (3 ) 338 Total other income (expense), net (3,219 ) (3,211 ) (867 ) (4,810 ) Loss before income taxes (3,757 ) (10,098 ) (8,882 ) (27,875 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes - - - (6 ) Net loss (3,757 ) (10,098 ) (8,882 ) (27,869 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest - 19 (17 ) (27 ) Net loss attributable to Greenlane Holdings, Inc. $ (3,757 ) $ (10,117 ) $ (8,865 ) $ (27,842 ) Net loss attributable to Class A common stock per share - basic and diluted (Note 9)* $ (2.28 ) $ (1.91 ) $ (12.20 ) $ (9.67 ) Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding - basic and diluted (Note 9)* 1,647 5,513 727 2,918 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustments - 24 (1 ) 181 Comprehensive loss (3,757 ) (10,122 ) (8,883 ) (27,688 ) Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest - - (17 ) (8 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to Greenlane Holdings, Inc. $ (3,757 ) $ (10,122 ) $ (8,866 ) $ (27,680 )

GREENLANE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss (including amounts attributable to non-controlling interest) $ (8,882 ) $ (27,869 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 635 1,492 Equity-based compensation expense (28 ) 255 Change in provision for doubtful accounts 41 (154 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1,000 ) 103 Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing fees 3,373 2,711 Gain on extinguishment of debt (2,166 ) - Other - (17 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions: Increase (decrease) in accounts receivable (660 ) 4,697 Decrease in inventories 4,516 18,005 Decrease in vendor deposits 40 2,945 Decrease in other current assets 1,058 3,968 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable (1,221 ) (3,121 ) Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other liabilities 468 (250 ) Decrease in customer deposits (1,520 ) (1,573 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (5,346 ) 1,192 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment, net (173 ) (633 ) Proceeds from sale of equity investments - 53 Net cash used in investing activities (173 ) (580 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on Eyce and DaVinci promissory notes - (2,539 ) Purchase consideration paid for Eyce LLC and DaVinci acquisitions (300 ) Repayments of Asset-Based Loan - (15,000 ) Modification costs of Asset-Based Loan - (751 ) Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock, net of costs 5,640 3,852 Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net of costs 1,594 - Proceeds from Secured Bridge Loan, net of costs - 2,090 Repayments of notes payable (2,100 ) - Proceeds from notes payable 2,950 - Proceeds from future receivables financing 225 3,000 Repayments of loan against future accounts receivable (939 ) (851 ) Other (4 ) (29 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 7,366 (10,528 ) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash (1 ) 183 Net decrease in cash 1,846 (9,733 ) Cash and restricted cash, as of beginning of the period 463 12,176 Cash and restricted cash, as of end of the period $ 2,309 $ 2,443

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2005, Greenlane is a premier global platform for the development and distribution of premium smoking accessories, vape devices, and lifestyle products to thousands of producers, processors, specialty retailers, smoke shops, convenience stores, and retail consumers. We operate as a powerful family of brands, third-party brand accelerator, and an omnichannel distribution platform.

We proudly offer our own diverse brand portfolio and our exclusively licensed Marley Natural and K.Haring branded products. We also offer a carefully curated set of third-party products through our direct sales channels and our proprietary, owned and operated e-commerce platforms which include Vapor.com, PuffItUp.com, HigherStandards.com, Wholesale.Greenlane.com and MarleyNaturalShop.com.

For additional information, please visit: https://investor.gnln.com. For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning Greenlane and other matters. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. Greenlane has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties that affect our business, including those described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including under the caption "Risk Factors" in Greenlane's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the Company's other filings with the SEC, which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our public announcements and filings with the SEC.

SOURCE: Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

