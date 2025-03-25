Greenlane Holdings, Inc.: Greenlane Selects Mainstem's B2B Procurement Platform to Compliment its Supply Chain Ecosystem

Platform designed to enhance new customer access, supply chain coordination, inventory management, and purchasing

MSO's can create their own catalog of Greenlane products, enhancing customer loyalty and ease of reordering

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:GNLN), one of the premier global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, today announced it will join the Mainstem B2B procurement marketplace platform. MainStem offers an end-to-end, enterprise-level supply chain solution designed to streamline procurement for the legal cannabis industry. With a network spanning multiple states with more than 50,000 orders fulfilled from every legal recreational state in the lower 48 and Puerto Rico. MainStem connects operators and suppliers through a seamless, data-driven ecosystem.

This collaboration is expected to strengthen Greenlane's distribution strategy, enhance accessibility for customers, and reinforce its commitment to providing high-quality products across the expanding cannabis market.

Greenlane's integration with Mainstem will enable multi-state, single state and other brick and mortar retailers the ability to create their own catalog of Greenlane products for single or multiple locations. The platform also provides Greenlane tools for demand planning and automatic inventory replenishment to avoid stockouts. Greenlane also expects to benefit from access to invaluable data on consumer and product trends, data which is largely unavailable in this category.

"At Greenlane, our strategy is to deliver quality, a diverse selection of cannabis and wellness products, and value for our customers," said Barbara Sher, Chief Executive Officer for Greenlane. "Toward these goals, we believe Mainstem's technology, in combination with our well-established distribution platform, will be pivotal in enabling us to achieve even greater access to new customers and markets while strengthening our processes related to operations, inventory and supply chain management to ensure we can be highly responsive to market needs. With these system implementations, we expect to be better technologically equipped to take our competitive advantage to new levels of market leadership."

About Mainstem

MainStem is the only fully integrated, end-to-end supply chain solution built specifically for the cannabis industry. Unlike traditional procurement software, MainStem's platform is uniquely designed to address the complex challenges and regulations of cannabis operations. By seamlessly connecting operators and suppliers, MainStem creates a streamlined sourcing and purchasing ecosystem tailored to the industry's needs. Backed by a team with deep-rooted expertise and years of hands-on experience, MainStem continues to revolutionize procurement for the legal cannabis market.

For additional information, please visit https://www.mainstem.io/

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2005, Greenlane is a premier global platform for the development and distribution of premium smoking accessories, vape devices, and lifestyle products to thousands of producers, processors, specialty retailers, smoke shops, convenience stores, and retail consumers. We operate as a powerful family of brands, third-party brand accelerator, and an omnichannel distribution platform.

We proudly offer our own diverse brand portfolio and our exclusively licensed Marley Natural and K.Haring branded products. We also offer a carefully curated set of third-party products through our direct sales channels and our proprietary, owned and operated e-commerce platforms which include Vapor.com, PuffItUp.com, HigherStandards.com, Wholesale.Greenlane.com and MarleyNaturalShop.com.

For additional information, please visit: https://investor.gnln.com. For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning Greenlane and other matters. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. Greenlane has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties that affect our business, including those described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including under the caption "Risk Factors" in Greenlane's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the Company's other filings with the SEC, which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our public announcements and filings with the SEC.

Investor Contact:

IR@greenlane.com

or

TraDigital IR

Kevin McGrath

+1-646-418-7002

kevin@tradigitalir.com

SOURCE: Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire