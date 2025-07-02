Greenlane Holdings, Inc.: Greenlane's Leading Wholesale Platform Provides Exclusive Fulfillment of All Safety Strips Tech Corp's. Harm Reduction Solutions Offered via its Direct-to-Consumer Ecommerce Store

Safety Strips launches direct-to-consumer e-commerce store to expand access to its ToxiShield brand of test strips designed to combat fentanyl overdoses and drink spiking

Greenlane empowers brands and retailers under one platform, leveraging powerful automation, compliance, and fulfillment tools

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:GNLN), one of the premier global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, today announced it will serve as the exclusive fulfillment platform for Safety Strips Tech Corp. ("Safety Strips") direct-to-consumer e-commerce store featuring ToxiShield, the company's trusted brand of harm reduction solutions designed to combat fentanyl overdoses and drink spiking.

The agreement to fulfill Safety Strips direct-to-consumer e-commerce orders follows Greenlane's previously announced exclusive multi-year distribution agreement with Safety Strips to distribute their fentanyl, xylazine and drink spike detection test strips in the U.S. via the Company's multiple online retail storefronts, as well as its wholesale portal.

Safety Strips is committed to increasing accessibility to rapid drug testing and harm reduction technologies, particularly fentanyl and drink spiking test strips, across North America. The new e-commerce store features the full line of ToxiShield products and allows individuals, organizations, and community groups to easily purchase Safety Strips' innovative products online, furthering harm reduction efforts in both public and private settings.

"With two decades of industry experience and a focus on innovation, Greenlane is well-positioned to meet the needs of customers in the high-demand market for harm reduction solutions. Our team is dedicated to helping customers improve their supply chain at all levels and we are excited to be working with Safety Strips to deliver their safe and compliant high-quality test strip products to their customers," said Barbara Sher, Chief Executive Officer for Greenlane.

This agreement recognizes Greenlane's well established distribution capabilities and technology infrastructure to enable businesses of all sizes to streamline fulfillment and grow efficiently. Additionally, this initiative is consistent with Greenlane's ongoing product diversification initiatives designed to offer its customers a broader array of premium health, safety and wellness products.

About Safety Strips Tech Corp.

Safety Strips Tech Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd., develops and commercializes innovative harm reduction tools, including proprietary fentanyl detection kits and drink spike test kits, providing individuals and communities with critical protections in a discreet, affordable format.

Visit the new store at: www.toxishield.com

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2005, Greenlane is a premier global platform for the development and distribution of premium smoking accessories, vape devices, and lifestyle products to thousands of producers, processors, specialty retailers, smoke shops, convenience stores, and retail consumers. We operate as a powerful family of brands, third-party brand accelerator, and an omnichannel distribution platform.

We proudly offer our own diverse brand portfolio and our exclusively licensed Marley Natural and K. Haring branded products. We also offer a carefully curated set of third-party products through our direct sales channels and our proprietary, owned and operated e-commerce platforms which include Vapor.com, , PuffItUp.com, HigherStandards.com, Wholesale.Greenlane.com and MarleyNaturalShop.com.

For additional information, please visit: https://investor.gnln.com. For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

