Greenlane Holdings, Inc.: Greenlane Selects JointCommerce as its B2C E-Commerce Digital Marketing Platform

JointCommerce is the leading cannabis consumer data and digital advertising technology platform built to help cannabis brands drive online sales with measurable results

Initial deployment completed on Company's vapor.com website with others to follow

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2025 / Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:GNLN), one of the premier global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, today announced it has selected JointCommerce as its B2C e-commerce digital marketing platform. Greenlane will utilize JointCommerce's custom-built software platform and proprietary data tools to deliver compliant digital marketing solutions to help accelerate scalable, sustainable growth of the Company's premium cannabis brands and wellness products.

"JointCommerce's experience in B2C marketing is paramount for us. The unique balance they bring to the table from strategy to creative to technology are key requirements in our success and speed to market," said Barbara Sher, Chief Executive Officer for Greenlane. "The JointCommerce team's capabilities are already helping us to stand apart from the competition--delivering clear and concise messaging, beautiful creative, deploying smooth rollouts, and successfully implementing ways to connect, engage and emotionally resonate with audiences who are looking for premium cannabis and wellness products."

JointCommerce has developed an advanced Demand Side Platform and Consumer Data Platform designed to maximize advertising effectiveness to help brands successfully navigate strict advertising restrictions, find new customers, and boost sales growth. Today, the JointCommerce platform has over 200 million 1st party canna-curious audience profiles and known purchasers, in excess of 150 Cannabis advertising partners in the US, and has delivered over 500 successful marketing campaigns for brands and retailers.

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2005, Greenlane is a premier global platform for the development and distribution of premium smoking accessories, vape devices, and lifestyle products to thousands of producers, processors, specialty retailers, smoke shops, convenience stores, and retail consumers. We operate as a powerful family of brands, third-party brand accelerator, and an omnichannel distribution platform.

We proudly offer our own diverse brand portfolio and our exclusively licensed Marley Natural and K.Haring branded products. We also offer a carefully curated set of third-party products through our direct sales channels and our proprietary, owned and operated e-commerce platforms which include Vapor.com, PuffItUp.com, HigherStandards.com, Wholesale.Greenlane.com and MarleyNaturalShop.com.

For additional information, please visit: https://investor.gnln.com. For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/.

Investor Contact:

IR@greenlane.com

or

PCG Advisory

Kevin McGrath

+1-646-418-7002

kevin@pcgadvisory.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning Greenlane and other matters. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. Greenlane has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties that affect our business, including those described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including under the caption "Risk Factors" in Greenlane's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the Company's other filings with the SEC, which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. These forward-lookingstatements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our public announcements and filings with the SEC.

SOURCE: Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/agriculture/greenlane-selects-jointcommerce-as-its-b2c-e-commerce-digital-marketing-platform-1048031