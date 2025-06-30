Greenlane Holdings, Inc.: Greenlane Bolsters Global Sales Effort with Appointment of Mike Hinson as Executive Vice President of Sales

Hinson brings a proven track record of driving growth and innovation in sales organizations

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:GNLN), one of the premier global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, today announced the appointment of Mike Hinson as the Company's Executive Vice President of Sales. Hinson will be responsible for revenue optimization, sales strategies, business development and emerging growth opportunities. Hinson brings more than two decades of experience leading high-performing sales teams and driving substantial revenue growth for top-tier companies.

Mike Hinson, Executive Vice President of Sales, Greenlane

Prior to Greenlane, Hinson served as Senior Vice President of Sales at Besmartee, a digital mortgage platform designed to streamline and automate the loan process in the mortgage industry. While at Besmartee, Hinson was responsible for developing and executing the company's sales strategy, managing a team of regional sales managers and account executives, and identifying new business opportunities to drive revenue growth. He has also held leadership roles at AudienceView, RealPage, Inc., and Paciolan, where he demonstrated his ability to build and manage high-performing sales teams, implement effective sales strategies, and forge strong relationships with key industry players.



Hinson holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from James Madison University.

"We are excited to welcome Mike as our new Executive Vice-President of Sales," said Barbara Sher, Chief Executive Officer for Greenlane. "Through his experience in creating, developing, and supporting high-performance sales organizations, Mike will collaborate with our teams to enhance sales and marketing initiatives throughout the entire organization. He is well suited to excel in expanding our branded product lines, enhancing our sales strategies and maximizing our revenue opportunities as we expand our product footprint in the cannabis and wellness industry."

Commenting on his appointment, Hinson said, "I look forward to working closely with our sales, marketing and distribution teams in support of our partners and customers. I am determined that we will have a laser sharp focus on our product and sales goals and will employ best practices to organize our teams to maximize efficiency and productivity. I have a track record of exceeding expectations for my own personal sales efforts and for the teams I have led, and I look forward to bringing that expertise to help Greenlane exceed its goals."

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2005, Greenlane is a premier global platform for the development and distribution of premium smoking accessories, vape devices, and lifestyle products to thousands of producers, processors, specialty retailers, smoke shops, convenience stores, and retail consumers. We operate as a powerful family of brands, third-party brand accelerator, and an omnichannel distribution platform.

We proudly offer our own diverse brand portfolio and our exclusively licensed Marley Natural and K.Haring branded products. We also offer a carefully curated set of third-party products through our direct sales channels and our proprietary, owned and operated e-commerce platforms which include Vapor.com, PuffItUp.com, HigherStandards.com, Wholesale.Greenlane.com and MarleyNaturalShop.com.

For additional information, please visit: https://investor.gnln.com. For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/.

