WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Consumer Product safety Commission or CPSC has announced recalls including woom Bikes USA's children's bicycles, New Cosmos USA's combination Natural Gas and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, Outdoor Essentials' Cultivar Planter Boxes, Stokke's YOYO3 Strollers, Hallmark's Cad Bane Christmas Tree Ornaments, as well as Petidoux's Children's Pajamas.In most of the recalls, consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled product, and contact the respective firm for either a free repair, replacement, or refund, depending on each product.Austin, Texas-based woom Bike USA LLC is calling back about 2,500 units of children's OFF, OFF AIR and ORIGINAL 6 bicycles citing fall and crash hazards.The recall involves the ORIGINAL 6 bicycles from model years 2016 to 2020 and OFF 5 & OFF AIR 5 and OFF 6 & OFF AIR 6 bicycles from model years 2019 to 2020.The bicycles, manufactured in Cambodia, were sold online exclusively at http://www.woom.com U.S. from September 2016 through October 2020 for between $500 and $900.According to the agency, the crank can break, due to fatigue fractures, causing the rider to lose control, posing fall and crash hazards.The recall was initiated after the firm received five reports of the crank breaking, including one report of an injury to a child.Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact woom bikes USA to get a free replacement crankset.Lisle, Illinois-based New Cosmos USA Inc. is recalling about 26,360 units of DeNova Detect Brand combination natural gas and carbon monoxide alarms citing failure to alert consumers to the presence of natural gas and to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.The recall involves alarms with model number DD622NCV.They were manufactured in Japan and sold at Lowe's stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Lowes.com and Denovadetect.com from December 2023 through July 2024 for between $90 and $102.The recalled alarm can go into sleep mode when the alert lasts less than four minutes. During this time, the alarms can fail to detect and alert consumers to a new incidence of natural gas or carbon monoxide. This could pose a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.However, no incidents or injuries have been reported to date related to the recalled alarms.Consumers can contact the firm to receive a prepaid shipping package and replacement alarm.Saginaw, Texas-based UFP Saginaw LLC, dba Outdoor Essentials has called back about 7,400 units of Cultivar planter boxes, intended to be used for gardening, citing risk of injury.The impacted model name is '70INX27IN Comp Elevated Planter'.The planter boxes were manufactured domestically, and sold exclusively at Tractor Supply Company stores nationwide and online from December 2023 through September 2024 for about $300.The agency noted that the recalled planter box frame can break, posing an injury hazard.The recall was initiated after the firm received 23 reports of the planter box frame breaking, including one injury involving a consumer who broke their toes.Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled planter boxes and contact Outdoor Essentials for a full refund.Stamford, Connecticut-based Stokke LLC is calling back about 2,890 units of YOYO3 Strollers due to injury hazard.The recall involves YOYO3 strollers with serial numbers starting with '142AA' followed by numbers that fall below '0062239.' The compact four-wheel foldable strollers are designed for children aged approximately 0 to 48 months.Manufactured in China, the strollers were sold at Bloomingdale's, Crate and Barrel, Nordstrom, Albee Baby and Macro baby and online at stokke.com, Amazon.com and Babylist.com from September 2024 through October 2024 for about $450.The parking brake on the recalled strollers can disengage, posing an injury hazard. However, no injuries have been reported to date.Consumers are asked to register their product with the company to receive a full refund in the form of a refund check.Kansas City, Missouri-based Hallmark Cards is recalling about 11,100 units of Cad Bane Christmas Tree Ornaments citing the risk of mold exposure.The recall involves the Hallmark Keepsake Christmas Tree Ornament featuring a figurine of Cad Bane character from Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett. The affected code is 2199QXE3341.The products were made in Sri Lanka and sold at Hallmark Gold Crown stores nationwide and online at Hallmark.com from September 2024 through October 2024 for about $22.The brown paint on the exterior of the recalled Christmas tree ornaments did not fully dry before packaging, causing mold to grow on the exterior surface of the ornament. This could cause respiratory issues to consumers due to mold exposure.The firm received 16 consumer reports of the recalled tree ornaments having mold on them when they were taken out of the box. New York-based Petidoux called back about 620 units of Celebration Girl's Summer Pajama Sets due to risk of burn.They were manufactured in Peru and sold at various stores and online from April 2021 through May 2024 for between $56 and $58.The recalled children's pajamas violate the flammability regulations for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children. However, no incidents or injuries have been reported so far.Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children, and contact Petidoux for a full refund.