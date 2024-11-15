BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has given a positive assessment for the second regular payment of nearly EUR4.1 billion ($4.33 billion) to support Ukraine's macro-financial stability and the functioning of its public administration.Once adopted by the European Council, this decision will bring to EUR16.1 billion the total funds disbursed in 2024 under the EU's Ukraine Facility.Following the assessment of the second payment request submitted by Ukraine in October, the Commission concluded that Ukraine has satisfactorily fulfilled the nine agreed reform indicators for this payment. These reforms cover areas such the fight against corruption, business environment, labor market, regional policy, energy market and environmental protection.European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, 'Today's positive assessment by the Commission of Ukraine's €4.1 billion payment request is further proof both of Europe's steadfast commitment to Ukraine, and of the country's impressive progress in driving forward important reforms to advance on its EU path while fighting an atrocious war.'The European Union's EUR50 billion Ukraine Facility, provided in grants and loans for the period 2024-2027, supports Ukraine's efforts to sustain macro-financial stability, promote short-term recovery as well as rebuild and modernize the country whilst implementing key structural reforms to advance on its EU path.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX