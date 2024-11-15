LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The United States and the United Kingdom have brought into force an amendment to the 1958 Agreement between the two countries for Cooperation on the Uses of Atomic Energy for Mutual Defense Purposes.This Agreement allows the allies to exchange equipment as well as classified and controlled unclassified information for defense purposes. It is the most comprehensive such agreement that the United States has with any country, accoreding to the U.S. State Department.The amendment will make the Agreement enduring, thus continuing the longstanding cooperation and enhancing U.S. and UK technical capabilities to meet current and future threats.'The Agreement, including its amendments, and our cooperation are fully consistent with the Treaty on the Non-proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), which is the cornerstone of the global nuclear non-proliferation regime,' the State Department said.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX