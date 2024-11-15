WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Progressive Corporation (PGR) reported that its October net income was $408.2 million, an increase of 1% from a year ago. Earnings per share was $0.69 compared to $0.68, previous year. For the month ended October 31, 2024, net premiums written was $6.58 billion, up 19% from last year. Net premiums earned was $6.39 billion, an increase of 19% year-over-year.Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes. It is the second largest personal auto insurer in the country.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX