Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 15.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Strategische Partnerschaft für sichere KI- und Quantentechnologie im Gesundheitswesen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850667 | ISIN: US1941621039 | Ticker-Symbol: CPA
Tradegate
15.11.24
16:26 Uhr
87,41 Euro
+0,49
+0,56 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
87,9588,0616:38
87,9488,1316:38
ACCESSWIRE
15.11.2024 15:38 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Workiva: Colgate-Palmolive's Net-Zero Journey

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2024 / Workiva:

Ann Tracy, chief sustainability officer, and Lauren Richardson, chief procurement officer, of Colgate-Palmolive, join ESG Talk with Alyssa Zucker to discuss how collaboration and innovation drive sustainability in the CPG industry. They share insights on Colgate-Palmolive's journey as the first multinational consumer company to have net-zero goals approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and how teamwork and creativity help reach sustainability goals.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube.

ESG Talk is brought to you by Workiva, the world's only unified platform for financial reporting, ESG, audit, and risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.