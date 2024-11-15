Workiva: Colgate-Palmolive's Net-Zero Journey

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2024 / Workiva:

Ann Tracy, chief sustainability officer, and Lauren Richardson, chief procurement officer, of Colgate-Palmolive, join ESG Talk with Alyssa Zucker to discuss how collaboration and innovation drive sustainability in the CPG industry. They share insights on Colgate-Palmolive's journey as the first multinational consumer company to have net-zero goals approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and how teamwork and creativity help reach sustainability goals.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube.

ESG Talk is brought to you by Workiva, the world's only unified platform for financial reporting, ESG, audit, and risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Workiva

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View the original press release on accesswire.com