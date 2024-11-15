Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 15.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Strategische Partnerschaft für sichere KI- und Quantentechnologie im Gesundheitswesen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
15.11.24
15:29 Uhr
1,490 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4501,57019:39
Dow Jones News
15.11.2024 19:04 Uhr
178 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
15-Nov-2024 / 17:33 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
15 November 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               15 November 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      121,607 
Highest price paid per share:         129.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          126.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 127.5174p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 331,429,906 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (331,429,906) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      127.5174p                    121,607

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
767              129.50          08:12:36         00310561372TRLO1     XLON 
178              128.50          08:12:49         00310561379TRLO1     XLON 
1353              128.50          08:12:49         00310561380TRLO1     XLON 
73               128.50          08:18:35         00310561516TRLO1     XLON 
200              128.50          08:27:09         00310561718TRLO1     XLON 
910              128.50          08:27:09         00310561719TRLO1     XLON 
156              128.50          08:30:21         00310561806TRLO1     XLON 
1364              128.50          08:30:21         00310561807TRLO1     XLON 
156              128.50          08:30:21         00310561808TRLO1     XLON 
493              128.50          08:35:22         00310561939TRLO1     XLON 
1001              128.50          08:42:17         00310562107TRLO1     XLON 
493              128.50          08:42:17         00310562108TRLO1     XLON 
1487              128.00          08:42:22         00310562110TRLO1     XLON 
33               128.00          08:50:37         00310562490TRLO1     XLON 
1075              129.50          09:35:36         00310563824TRLO1     XLON 
377              129.50          09:35:36         00310563825TRLO1     XLON 
293              129.50          09:35:41         00310563829TRLO1     XLON 
95               129.50          09:39:59         00310564004TRLO1     XLON 
2281              129.50          09:51:18         00310564268TRLO1     XLON 
105              129.50          09:51:28         00310564272TRLO1     XLON 
2328              129.50          09:56:14         00310564369TRLO1     XLON 
24               129.00          10:18:30         00310565026TRLO1     XLON 
1493              129.00          10:18:30         00310565027TRLO1     XLON 
811              129.00          10:18:30         00310565028TRLO1     XLON 
442              128.50          11:21:46         00310566559TRLO1     XLON 
46               128.50          11:21:46         00310566560TRLO1     XLON 
46               128.50          11:21:46         00310566561TRLO1     XLON 
227              128.50          11:21:46         00310566562TRLO1     XLON 
238              128.50          12:02:27         00310567652TRLO1     XLON 
1127              128.00          12:02:27         00310567653TRLO1     XLON 
382              128.00          12:06:21         00310567732TRLO1     XLON 
679              128.50          12:10:29         00310567776TRLO1     XLON 
756              128.50          12:10:29         00310567777TRLO1     XLON 
365              128.50          12:10:29         00310567778TRLO1     XLON 
219              128.50          12:11:19         00310567813TRLO1     XLON 
222              128.50          12:12:55         00310567858TRLO1     XLON 
97               128.50          12:12:55         00310567859TRLO1     XLON 
103              128.50          12:26:33         00310568085TRLO1     XLON 
709              128.50          12:26:33         00310568086TRLO1     XLON 
3876              127.50          12:33:24         00310568285TRLO1     XLON 
701              128.00          12:33:30         00310568290TRLO1     XLON 
277              128.00          12:33:30         00310568291TRLO1     XLON 
631              128.00          12:33:32         00310568293TRLO1     XLON 
719              128.00          12:33:32         00310568294TRLO1     XLON 
100              128.50          12:44:28         00310568494TRLO1     XLON 
2998              128.00          13:15:09         00310568991TRLO1     XLON 
3009              128.00          13:15:09         00310568992TRLO1     XLON 
2035              127.50          13:15:15         00310568995TRLO1     XLON 
974              127.50          13:15:15         00310568996TRLO1     XLON 
121              127.50          13:20:32         00310569155TRLO1     XLON 
674              127.50          13:20:32         00310569156TRLO1     XLON 
121              127.50          13:22:25         00310569188TRLO1     XLON 
674              127.50          13:22:25         00310569189TRLO1     XLON 
1473              127.50          13:22:25         00310569190TRLO1     XLON 
740              127.50          13:22:25         00310569191TRLO1     XLON 
766              127.50          13:25:21         00310569298TRLO1     XLON 
1520              127.00          13:45:14         00310569746TRLO1     XLON 
759              127.00          13:45:14         00310569747TRLO1     XLON 
3000              127.00          13:45:14         00310569748TRLO1     XLON 
758              127.00          13:45:14         00310569749TRLO1     XLON 
13586             127.00          13:45:14         00310569750TRLO1     XLON 
310              127.00          13:49:46         00310569853TRLO1     XLON 
464              127.00          13:52:17         00310569883TRLO1     XLON 
310              127.00          13:52:17         00310569884TRLO1     XLON 
2865              127.00          13:52:17         00310569885TRLO1     XLON 
175              127.50          13:52:40         00310569894TRLO1     XLON 
155              127.50          13:59:36         00310569999TRLO1     XLON 
155              127.50          14:01:59         00310570054TRLO1     XLON 
155              127.50          14:16:49         00310570373TRLO1     XLON 
310              127.50          14:16:49         00310570374TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 15, 2024 12:33 ET (17:33 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.