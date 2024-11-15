DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 15-Nov-2024 / 17:33 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 15 November 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 15 November 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 121,607 Highest price paid per share: 129.50p Lowest price paid per share: 126.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 127.5174p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 331,429,906 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (331,429,906) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 127.5174p 121,607

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 767 129.50 08:12:36 00310561372TRLO1 XLON 178 128.50 08:12:49 00310561379TRLO1 XLON 1353 128.50 08:12:49 00310561380TRLO1 XLON 73 128.50 08:18:35 00310561516TRLO1 XLON 200 128.50 08:27:09 00310561718TRLO1 XLON 910 128.50 08:27:09 00310561719TRLO1 XLON 156 128.50 08:30:21 00310561806TRLO1 XLON 1364 128.50 08:30:21 00310561807TRLO1 XLON 156 128.50 08:30:21 00310561808TRLO1 XLON 493 128.50 08:35:22 00310561939TRLO1 XLON 1001 128.50 08:42:17 00310562107TRLO1 XLON 493 128.50 08:42:17 00310562108TRLO1 XLON 1487 128.00 08:42:22 00310562110TRLO1 XLON 33 128.00 08:50:37 00310562490TRLO1 XLON 1075 129.50 09:35:36 00310563824TRLO1 XLON 377 129.50 09:35:36 00310563825TRLO1 XLON 293 129.50 09:35:41 00310563829TRLO1 XLON 95 129.50 09:39:59 00310564004TRLO1 XLON 2281 129.50 09:51:18 00310564268TRLO1 XLON 105 129.50 09:51:28 00310564272TRLO1 XLON 2328 129.50 09:56:14 00310564369TRLO1 XLON 24 129.00 10:18:30 00310565026TRLO1 XLON 1493 129.00 10:18:30 00310565027TRLO1 XLON 811 129.00 10:18:30 00310565028TRLO1 XLON 442 128.50 11:21:46 00310566559TRLO1 XLON 46 128.50 11:21:46 00310566560TRLO1 XLON 46 128.50 11:21:46 00310566561TRLO1 XLON 227 128.50 11:21:46 00310566562TRLO1 XLON 238 128.50 12:02:27 00310567652TRLO1 XLON 1127 128.00 12:02:27 00310567653TRLO1 XLON 382 128.00 12:06:21 00310567732TRLO1 XLON 679 128.50 12:10:29 00310567776TRLO1 XLON 756 128.50 12:10:29 00310567777TRLO1 XLON 365 128.50 12:10:29 00310567778TRLO1 XLON 219 128.50 12:11:19 00310567813TRLO1 XLON 222 128.50 12:12:55 00310567858TRLO1 XLON 97 128.50 12:12:55 00310567859TRLO1 XLON 103 128.50 12:26:33 00310568085TRLO1 XLON 709 128.50 12:26:33 00310568086TRLO1 XLON 3876 127.50 12:33:24 00310568285TRLO1 XLON 701 128.00 12:33:30 00310568290TRLO1 XLON 277 128.00 12:33:30 00310568291TRLO1 XLON 631 128.00 12:33:32 00310568293TRLO1 XLON 719 128.00 12:33:32 00310568294TRLO1 XLON 100 128.50 12:44:28 00310568494TRLO1 XLON 2998 128.00 13:15:09 00310568991TRLO1 XLON 3009 128.00 13:15:09 00310568992TRLO1 XLON 2035 127.50 13:15:15 00310568995TRLO1 XLON 974 127.50 13:15:15 00310568996TRLO1 XLON 121 127.50 13:20:32 00310569155TRLO1 XLON 674 127.50 13:20:32 00310569156TRLO1 XLON 121 127.50 13:22:25 00310569188TRLO1 XLON 674 127.50 13:22:25 00310569189TRLO1 XLON 1473 127.50 13:22:25 00310569190TRLO1 XLON 740 127.50 13:22:25 00310569191TRLO1 XLON 766 127.50 13:25:21 00310569298TRLO1 XLON 1520 127.00 13:45:14 00310569746TRLO1 XLON 759 127.00 13:45:14 00310569747TRLO1 XLON 3000 127.00 13:45:14 00310569748TRLO1 XLON 758 127.00 13:45:14 00310569749TRLO1 XLON 13586 127.00 13:45:14 00310569750TRLO1 XLON 310 127.00 13:49:46 00310569853TRLO1 XLON 464 127.00 13:52:17 00310569883TRLO1 XLON 310 127.00 13:52:17 00310569884TRLO1 XLON 2865 127.00 13:52:17 00310569885TRLO1 XLON 175 127.50 13:52:40 00310569894TRLO1 XLON 155 127.50 13:59:36 00310569999TRLO1 XLON 155 127.50 14:01:59 00310570054TRLO1 XLON 155 127.50 14:16:49 00310570373TRLO1 XLON 310 127.50 14:16:49 00310570374TRLO1 XLON

