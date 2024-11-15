Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 15.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Strategische Partnerschaft für sichere KI- und Quantentechnologie im Gesundheitswesen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 260884 | ISIN: US3765361080 | Ticker-Symbol: GLE
Tradegate
15.11.24
18:03 Uhr
15,900 Euro
-0,050
-0,31 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,83016,23022:48
15,89016,14022:00
ACCESSWIRE
15.11.2024 22:26 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Retirement of Chief Operating Officer Terry Lee Brubaker

Finanznachrichten News

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2024 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq:GOOD) (the "Company") announced that Terry Lee Brubaker will be retiring as Chief Operating Officer of the Company effective December 2, 2024. Mr. Brubaker is also retiring as director and executive officer of Gladstone Management Corporation, the Company's investment adviser, and as a member of the board of managers and an executive officer of Gladstone Administration, LLC, the Company's administrator, also effective December 2, 2024. Following Mr. Brubaker's departure, Michael LiCalsi, the Company's General Counsel and Secretary, who also serves as Gladstone Administration's President, General Counsel and Secretary, will assume certain additional operational responsibilities while Gladstone Management will conduct a national search for a Chief Investment Officer to fill Mr. Brubaker's investment committee responsibilities.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, David Gladstone, stated, "Terry has been an integral part of the Gladstone family since inception. His tenure at Gladstone has been marked by remarkable growth and steadfast dedication. Terry's commitment to our funds and our shareholders will be missed."

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of September 30, 2024, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 135 properties located in 27 states, totaling approximately 16.8 million square feet. Additional information can be found at www.gladstonecommercial.com.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation

Investor Relations Inquiries: Please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com or (703) 287-5893.

SOURCE: Gladstone Commercial Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.