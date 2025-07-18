Gladstone Commercial Corporation Provides a Semiannual Business Update

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / July 18, 2025 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq:GOOD) ("Gladstone Commercial") is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial properties across the United States. We are providing the following semiannual business update regarding our portfolio performance through June 30, 2025.

We collected 100% of cash base rents from our tenants.

We invested $152.2 million in four acquisitions of industrial properties totaling 874,871 square feet with a weighted average lease term of approximately 14.3 years and annualized GAAP rents of $13.2 million.

We renewed leases on 67,709 square feet of industrial space and 55,308 square feet of office space across the portfolio.

We increased same store lease revenue by 6.4% compared to the same time period in 2024.

We sold 60,000 square feet of non-core office property and completed the sale of 676,031 square feet of non-core industrial property.

As of June 30, 2025, our portfolio had industrial concentration as a percentage of annualized straight-line rent of 67% compared with 62% as of the same time in 2024.

As of June 30, 2025, our portfolio consisted of 17.0 million square feet across 143 properties in 27 states, with occupancy of 98.7% compared with 98.5% as of the same time in 2024.

Buzz Cooper, President of Gladstone Commercial commented, "The team has continued to work hard in 2025 as we press forward with our growth initiatives, focusing on increasing our industrial concentration and improving the overall quality of our portfolio. We are pleased with the results through the first half of 2025 and will continue our strategy of growing our overall industrial concentration through acquisitions and strategic selling of non-core assets."

Gary Gerson, Chief Financial Officer of Gladstone Commercial commented, "We continue to grow the industrial portfolio with accretive real estate while recycling non-core assets and renewing leases in a volatile environment and at the same time, maintaining a strong balance sheet. This is shaping up to be an outstanding year for the company and its shareholders."

About Gladstone Commercial (Nasdaq: GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of June 30, 2025, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 143 properties located in 27 states, totaling approximately 17.0 million square feet. For additional information, please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.

All statements contained in this press release, other than historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties as they relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events, or trends concerning matters that are not historical facts and may ultimately prove to be incorrect or false. Forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future events, including, without limitation, those relating to the discussion and analysis of Gladstone Commercial's business, financial condition, results of operations, and our strategic plans and objectives. Words such as "may," "might," "believe," "will," "anticipate," "future," "could," "growth," "plan," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "if," "seek," "possible," "potential," "likely" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or contemplated by such statements, including, but not limited to, the description of risks and uncertainties in "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the SEC on February 18, 2025, and certain other filings made with the SEC. Gladstone Commercial cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

