HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release September figures for core machine orders, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In August, orders were down 1.9 percent on month and 3.4 percent on year.Singapore will see October numbers for non-oil domestic exports; in September, NODX was up 1.1 percent on month and 2.7 percent on year for a trade surplus of SGD5.250 billion.Thailand is scheduled to release Q3 data for gross domestic product; in the three months prior, GDP was up 0.8 percent on quarter and 2.3 percent on year.Hong Kong will provide October figures for unemployment; in September, the jobless rate was 3.0 percent.