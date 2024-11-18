Anzeige
Montag, 18.11.2024
Solarbetriebene Krypto-Strategie lässt Aktie an einem Tag um 100% steigen
PR Newswire
18.11.2024 00:42 Uhr
76 Leser
PARAMOUNT PICTURES TO DEBUT FINAL GLADIATOR II TRAILER WITH THE LARGEST GLOBAL MASS MEDIA ROADBLOCK IN HISTORY

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, November 18, Paramount will debut its final :60 trailer for GLADIATOR II with the largest global mass media roadblock of all time reaching over 300M viewers simultaneously across the globe on broadcast, cable, digital, and audio platforms.

Beginning at 9pm EST / 6pm PST, a simultaneous roadblock will run across over 4,000 networks, digital platforms, local stations, Spanish-language stations, and radio stations.

Highlights include domestic broadcast hits in Monday night football on ABC, NCIS on CBS, The Voice on NBC, and Rescue Hi-Surf on Fox. Digitally, audiences will see the trailer within takeovers across Google, Roku, Meta, TikTok, Snap, and thousands more. Cable outlets include, but are not limited to, Paramount Global, Disney, FOX, NBC, Univision, and Warner and radio stations span from iHeart to Cumulus, to Townsquare and more.

Globally, the media roadblock will run across 53 channels in France, Germany, Italy, Middle East, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, 11 channels in Brazil and Mexico, and 18 channels in Australia, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan.

GLADIATOR II opened to #1 at the international box office, reaching a record-breaking international cume of $87M, including paid previews, after grossing $28M across 63 markets on Saturday, November 16. This marks Paramount Pictures' biggest international opening for an R-rated film and the biggest international opening for a Ridley Scott film.

DOMESTICALLY, GLADIATOR II IS ONLY IN THEATRES, DOLBY CINEMA, PREMIUM LARGE FORMATS, AND IMAX ON NOVEMBER 22, 2024

Paramount Pictures Presents
A Scott Free Production A Lucy Fisher / Douglas Wick Production A Ridley Scott Film
"GLADIATOR II"

SYNOPSIS
From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.

EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY
Walter Parkes, Laurie MacDonald, Raymond Kirk, Aidan Elliott

PRODUCED BY
Douglas Wick, p.g.a., Ridley Scott, p.g.a., Lucy Fisher, p.g.a., Michael Pruss, p.g.a., David Franzoni

BASED ON CHARACTERS BY
David Franzoni

STORY BY
Peter Craig and David Scarpa

SCREENPLAY BY
David Scarpa

DIRECTED BY
Ridley Scott

STARRING
Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, with Connie Nielsen and Denzel Washington

GLADIATORII

Follow GLADIATOR II on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Images and press materials can be downloaded from the links below
https://webmaster.paramountpictures.com/us/m/rvqvkywz5k/gladiator-ii
https://www.epk.tv/view/#/campaign/gladiator-ii/

Gladiator II

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2559944/Paramount_Pictures_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2559945/Gladiator_II.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/paramount-pictures-to-debut-final-gladiator-ii-trailer-with-the-largest-global-mass-media-roadblock-in-history-302307849.html

