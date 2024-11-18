PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Foreign trade data from the euro area is the only major statistical report due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.At 2.30 AM ET, Switzerland's Federal Statistical Office publishes industrial production data for the third quarter.At 3.00 AM ET, the Czech Statistical Office is scheduled to release producer prices for October. Economists expect producer prices to grow 0.9 percent annually, following a 0.6 percent rise in September.At 4.00 am ET, foreign trade data is due from Spain.At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area external trade data for September. The trade surplus is forecast to increase to EUR 7.9 billion from EUR 4.6 billion in the previous month.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX