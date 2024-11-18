WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Grimmway Farms is recalling select organic whole carrots and organic baby carrots citing potential contamination with Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli or E. coli O121:H19, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.The recall was initiated after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC reported that these products may be associated with an E. coli O121:H19 outbreak, in which 39 illnesses and one death have been reported.E. coli O121:H19 is a bacterium that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and those with a weakened immune system. Some infections can cause severe bloody diarrhea conditions, such as a hemolytic uremic syndrome, or the development of high blood pressure, chronic kidney disease, and neurologic problems. The symptoms include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, nausea, and/or vomiting.The recall involves organic whole carrots, which do not have a best-if-used-by date printed on the bag, but were available for purchase at retail stores from August 14 through October 23; as well as organic baby carrots with best-if-used-by-dates ranging from September 11 through November 12.These were shipped directly to retail distribution centers nationwide in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada.The impacted carrots should no longer be in grocery stores but may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers.The company has notified those customers who received the recalled product directly from Grimmway Farms. The implicated farms are out of production, and none of the recalled carrots have tested positive for E. coli O121:H19.Consumers are urged to destroy or discard the impacted carrots.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX