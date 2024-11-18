MediaZest Plc - Supply of digital currency boards for First Rate Exchange in post offices

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 18

18 November 2024

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company", or the "Group")

Supply of digital currency boards for First Rate Exchange in post offices

50 installations now complete as part of "proof of concept" project

MediaZest plc (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual solutions provider, announces that it has completed installation for an initial "proof of concept" project to supply digital currency boards in 50 UK Post Office branches.

In July 2024, the Company announced an engagement with a new client to initiate a "proof of concept" project to supply digital currency screens, although at the time the customer and the specifics of the project were not disclosed. The Company can now confirm that it has signed a service agreement contract with First Rate Exchange Services Limited ("First Rate") for this project, and that digital signage boards have now been installed in all 50 Post Office locations over the last three months.

The digital signage boards will offer Post Office customers daily live exchange rates, supporting marketing materials and offers relating to Post Office's foreign currency exchange services.

If the project is successful in demonstrating digital currency boards as an effective alternative to the current static displays, the Directors expect there to be an opportunity for MediaZest to expand this engagement. First Rate currently provides rate boards to approximately 1,500 Post Office branches and supply currency exchange services to a range of clients including John Lewis, Hays Travel, and TUI. For further information visit: https://www.firstrate.co.uk/clients/

Geoff Robertson, MediaZest Plc Chief Executive, commented: "This is another great opportunity for us to showcase the value of digital signage within a broad range of retail and consumer markets. First Rate is an excellent partner to work with and we are confident that the shift to new digital currency screens will further improve the way that foreign currency services are provided to First Rates's clients and ultimately to their customers.

"The implementation of this 'proof of concept' project has gone very well over the last few months. We will evaluate the results along with First Rate, and look forward to discussing the potential for a wider roll out if these results are as positive as we expect."

MediaZest Plc www.mediazest.com

About MediaZest ( www.mediazest.com )

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual solutions provider that specialises in delivering innovative digital signage and audio systems to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations. The Group offers an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM in February 2005.