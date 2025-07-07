MediaZest Plc - Major contract win with First Rate Exchange Services

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 07

7 July 2025

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company", or the "Group")

Major contract win with First Rate Exchange Services

MediaZest plc (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual solutions provider, announces it has signed a significant new contract with First Rate Exchange Services Limited ('First Rate') to provide digital currency boards installations for First Rate's clients. This will include deployments across approximately 1,200 locations in the UK representing a significant investment by First Rate in its business over the next 5 years, predominantly delivered in the next 24 months. The roll out of this solution follows the successful completion of a "proof of concept" project with First Rate, which the Company announced in November 2024.

First Rate and MediaZest are working together to develop and deploy solutions for multiple First Rate clients as part of this partnership, as First Rate continues to deliver innovative solutions to those clients as the leading foreign currency provider in the UK.

Geoff Robertson, Chief Executive Officer of MediaZest, comments on the contract win:"We are delighted to have converted the opportunity with First Rate into this significant new contract, which represents a major milestone in our digital signage journey. By cementing this partnership with First Rate, we have strengthened our position as a leading supplier of integrated digital signage solutions. I look forward to updating shareholders further as this partnership evolves."

About MediaZest ( www.mediazest.com )

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual solutions provider that specialises in delivering innovative digital signage and audio systems to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations. The Group offers an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM in February 2005.