Mittwoch, 17.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das ist kein Gold-Boom, das ist ein Systembruch - und er hat gerade erst begonnen
MediaZest Plc - Director Dealings

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 17

A close-up of a logo

17 December 2025

MediaZest Plc

( " MediaZest" , the " Company ", or the " Group ")

Director Dealings

MediaZest plc (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual solutions provider, announces that it was notified that Mr Keith Edelman, Chairman of the Company, purchased 5,555,555 ordinary shares of 0.01 pence each in the share capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 0.9 pence per share, and Mr James Abdool, Director of the Company, purchased 5,882,353 Ordinary Shares at a price of 0.85 pence per share.

Following the purchases of shares, Mr Edelman's total beneficial ownership in the Company is 5,555,555 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.33% of the Company's issued share capital, and Mr Abdool's total beneficial ownership in the Company is 34,382,353 Ordinary Shares, representing 2.03% of the Company's issued share capital.

For further information please contact:

MediaZest Plc

www.mediazest.com

Geoff Robertson, Chief Executive Officer

via Walbrook PR

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nomad)

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

David Hignell / Adam Cowl

Hybridan LLP (Corporate Broker)

Tel: +44 (0)20 3764 2341

Claire Noyce

Walbrook PR (Media & Investor Relations)

Tel: +44 (0)20 7933 8780or mediazest@walbrookpr.com

Paul McManus / Lianne Applegarth

Alice Woodings

Mob: +44 (0)7980 541 893 / +44 (0)7584 391 303 /

+44 (0)7407 804 654

About MediaZest ( www.mediazest.com)

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual solutions provider that specialises in delivering innovative digital signage and audio systems to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations. The Group offers an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM in February 2005.

MediaZest's new AIM rule 26 investor site is now available to view on the Company website here: https://www.mediazest.com/about/investor-relations/

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

1) Keith Edelman

2) James Abdool

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

1) Chairman

2) Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name:

MediaZest plc

b)

LEI:

2138008URVJL8ZG4ST80

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code:

Ordinary shares of 0.01 pence each

GB00B064NT52

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

PDMR

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Keith Edelman

0.9 pence

5,555,555

James Abdool

0.85 pence

5,882,353

d)

Aggregated information:

Aggregated volume:

Price:

Single transactions as in 4 c) above

e)

Date of the transaction:

17 December 2025

f)

Place of the transaction:

AIM, London Stock Exchange


