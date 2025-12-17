MediaZest Plc - Director Dealings
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 17
17 December 2025
MediaZest Plc
( " MediaZest" , the " Company ", or the " Group ")
Director Dealings
MediaZest plc (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual solutions provider, announces that it was notified that Mr Keith Edelman, Chairman of the Company, purchased 5,555,555 ordinary shares of 0.01 pence each in the share capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 0.9 pence per share, and Mr James Abdool, Director of the Company, purchased 5,882,353 Ordinary Shares at a price of 0.85 pence per share.
Following the purchases of shares, Mr Edelman's total beneficial ownership in the Company is 5,555,555 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.33% of the Company's issued share capital, and Mr Abdool's total beneficial ownership in the Company is 34,382,353 Ordinary Shares, representing 2.03% of the Company's issued share capital.
For further information please contact:
MediaZest Plc
www.mediazest.com
Geoff Robertson, Chief Executive Officer
via Walbrook PR
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nomad)
|
Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470
David Hignell / Adam Cowl
Hybridan LLP (Corporate Broker)
Tel: +44 (0)20 3764 2341
Claire Noyce
Walbrook PR (Media & Investor Relations)
Tel: +44 (0)20 7933 8780or mediazest@walbrookpr.com
Paul McManus / Lianne Applegarth
Alice Woodings
Mob: +44 (0)7980 541 893 / +44 (0)7584 391 303 /
+44 (0)7407 804 654
About MediaZest ( www.mediazest.com)
MediaZest is a creative audio-visual solutions provider that specialises in delivering innovative digital signage and audio systems to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations. The Group offers an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM in February 2005.
MediaZest's new AIM rule 26 investor site is now available to view on the Company website here: https://www.mediazest.com/about/investor-relations/
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name:
1) Keith Edelman
2) James Abdool
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status:
1) Chairman
2) Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment:
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name:
MediaZest plc
b)
LEI:
2138008URVJL8ZG4ST80
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:
Identification code:
Ordinary shares of 0.01 pence each
GB00B064NT52
b)
Nature of the transaction:
Purchase of Ordinary Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s):
d)
Aggregated information:
Aggregated volume:
Price:
Single transactions as in 4 c) above
e)
Date of the transaction:
17 December 2025
f)
Place of the transaction:
AIM, London Stock Exchange