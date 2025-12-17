MediaZest Plc - Director Dealings

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 17

17 December 2025

MediaZest Plc

( " MediaZest" , the " Company ", or the " Group ")

Director Dealings

MediaZest plc (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual solutions provider, announces that it was notified that Mr Keith Edelman, Chairman of the Company, purchased 5,555,555 ordinary shares of 0.01 pence each in the share capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 0.9 pence per share, and Mr James Abdool, Director of the Company, purchased 5,882,353 Ordinary Shares at a price of 0.85 pence per share.

Following the purchases of shares, Mr Edelman's total beneficial ownership in the Company is 5,555,555 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.33% of the Company's issued share capital, and Mr Abdool's total beneficial ownership in the Company is 34,382,353 Ordinary Shares, representing 2.03% of the Company's issued share capital.

About MediaZest ( www.mediazest.com )

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual solutions provider that specialises in delivering innovative digital signage and audio systems to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations. The Group offers an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM in February 2005.

MediaZest's new AIM rule 26 investor site is now available to view on the Company website here: https://www.mediazest.com/about/investor-relations/

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM