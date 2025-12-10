MediaZest Plc - Establishment of Long Term Incentive Plans and Grant of Options
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 10
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.
MediaZest Plc
("MediaZest", the "Company", or the "Group")
Establishment of Long Term Incentive Plans and Grant of Options
MediaZest plc (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual solutions provider, announces that on the recommendation of the Company's Remuneration Committee, it has established two Long Term Incentive Plans (the "LTIPs"), the MediaZest Plc Long Term Incentive Plan (the "Employee LTIP") and the MediaZest Plc Non-Employee Long Term Incentive Plan (the "Non-Employee LTIP").
The LTIPs are intended to be used to help recruit, retain and incentivise key talent and align participants with shareholder interests by providing participants with the opportunity to acquire ordinary shares of 0.01 pence in the capital of the Company ("Shares") in MediaZest at a fixed price ("Options").
The LTIPs replace an expired scheme with similar terms which lapsed in October 2025.
Options granted under the LTIPs will ordinarily become capable of vesting as from their third anniversary of grant based on certain performance conditions, with the exercise price per Share expected to be the closing mid-market price of the underlying shares on the day prior to the grant. Options will lapse after 10 years, and the total Options granted under the LTIPs in respect of new issue or treasury Shares will be limited to a maximum of 15% of the Company's issued share capital. Employees within the Company's group (including executive directors) are eligible to receive Options pursuant to the Employee LTIP at the discretion of the Remuneration Committee. Non-employees (including the Company's non-executive directors and consultants) are eligible to receive Options pursuant to the Non-Employee LTIP at the discretion of the Board. The LTIPs include market standard malus and clawback clauses and leaver terms.
Initial award of Options under the LTIPs
The below table sets out the initial award of Options granted under the LTIPs to certain directors and members of the Company's senior management team on 10 December 2025:
Individual
Position
LTIP
Total number of Shares under Options
Keith Edelman
Chairman
Non-Employee LTIP
20,000,000
Geoff Robertson
Chief Executive Officer
Employee LTIP
80,000,000
James Abdool
Non-Executive Director
Non-Employee LTIP
30,000,000
Jim Ofield
Engineering Director
Employee LTIP
30,000,000
In addition to the above, Options in respect of 20,000,000 Shares were granted at the same time to a consultant of the Company under the Non-Employee LTIP.
The above Options are exercisable at a price of 0.09 pence per share, being the closing mid-market price on 9 December 2025, being the day preceding the grant of the Options. The Options will vest across two tranches, based on satisfying certain performance conditions, with up to two thirds of the total vesting in tranche one and the remaining one third in tranche two, and once vested are ordinarily exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the date of grant. Options are not ordinarily capable of vesting prior to the third anniversary of their grant and will ordinarily be forfeit by participants in the event of their cessation of employment (or office or engagement as relevant) prior to such date.
Following the initial award of Options, the Company has 180,000,000 total Shares under option, representing 10.6% of the Company's issued share capital.
About MediaZest ( www.mediazest.com)
MediaZest is a creative audio-visual solutions provider that specialises in delivering innovative digital signage and audio systems to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations. The Group offers an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM in February 2005.
MediaZest's new AIM rule 26 investor site is now available to view on the Company website here: https://www.mediazest.com/about/investor-relations/
