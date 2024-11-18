PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Halma Plc (HLMA.L), a British safety equipment maker, announced Monday that it has acquired France's Lamidey Noury Medical for 50 million euros or approximately 42 million pounds, on a cash- and debt-free basis.Lamidey Noury will be a standalone company within Halma's Healthcare Sector, led by its current management team. The deal price will be funded from Halma's existing facilities.Paris -based Lamidey Noury manufactures advanced electrosurgical and associated energy devices which are used in minimally invasive urology, gynaecology, and general surgery. Its products are sold to healthcare providers in over 60 countries.For the 12 months to October 2024, Lamidey Noury's revenue was 13.6 million euros or around 11.4 million pounds, with an EBIT margin above the upper end of Halma's target range of 19-23%.Marc Ronchetti, Group Chief Executive of Halma, said, 'Lamidey Noury is an exciting acquisition which will bring new minimally invasive surgical product capabilities to our Healthcare Sector. Its advanced products improve patient outcomes and the efficiency of healthcare providers in treating the increasing incidence of urological and gynaecological disease. It is adjacent to our existing presence in diagnosis and biopsy devices for these diseases through Rovers Medical Devices and IZI Medical.'Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX