Montag, 18.11.2024
Drei Kräfte kommen zusammen: Warum dies die wichtigste Kupfer-Story des Jahres 2024 sein könnte
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.11.2024 08:34 Uhr
Refresco completes acquisition of Frías, enhancing Plant-Based beverage portfolio

Finanznachrichten News

Press Release

Refresco completes acquisition of Frías, enhancing Plant-Based beverage portfolio

Rotterdam, The Netherlands, November 18, 2024 - Refresco, the global independent beverage solutions provider for retailers and global, national, and emerging (GNE) brands in Europe, North America, and Australia, today announces the successful closing of its acquisition of Frías Nutrición ("Frías"), a leading manufacturer of plant-based drinks in Spain. This transaction, first announced on July 22, 2024, strengthens Refresco's position in the rapidly growing plant-based beverage category.

Frías, located in Burgos, Spain, employs approximately 250 people and specializes in producing private label plant-based drinks, including almond, rice, hazelnut, and soy options for key retailers in Spain and beyond. This acquisition complements Refresco's existing operations in Spain and significantly expands its capabilities in the plant-based drinks sector.

CEO Refresco, Hans Roelofs, commented:
"As part of our proven Buy & Build strategy, we are looking to expand our capabilities in existing and adjacent beverage categories. The acquisition of Frías not only enhances our footprint in the plant-based drinks market, but it also allows us to better serve our European customers and accelerates our product innovation capabilities. We are excited to welcome the talented Frías team and are dedicated to a seamless integration process that will drive mutual growth."

With this acquisition, Refresco reaffirms its commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative beverage solutions to its customers, while also further enhancing its service offerings.

About Refresco
Refresco is the global independent beverage solutions provider for retailers and global, national and emerging brands with production in Europe, North America and Australia. Refresco offers an extensive range of product and packaging combinations from juices to carbonated soft drinks and mineral waters in carton, PET, Aseptic PET, cans and glass. Refresco continuously searches for new and alternative ways to improve the quality of its products and packaging combinations in line with consumer and customer demand, environmental responsibilities and market demand. Refresco is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands and has more than 14,500 employees. www.refresco.com


Media Contacts

Refresco Corporate Communications
Hendrik de Wit
+31 6 1586 1311
hendrik.dewit@refresco.com

Attachment

  • Press release - Refresco successfully completes acquisition of Frias (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/46418fcb-0f92-4092-8439-2642e5ef455e)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
