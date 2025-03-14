Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
JETZT ODER NIE…dieser Kurs ist ein absoluter EINSTIEGS-TRAUM!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14QLW | ISIN: NL0011214010 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
REFRESCO GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.03.2025 12:10 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Refresco publishes Annual Report 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Press Release

Refresco publishes Annual Report 2024

Rotterdam, The Netherlands, March 14, 2025 - Refresco, the global independent beverage solutions provider for Global, National and Emerging


About Refresco
Refresco is the global independent beverage solutions provider for retailers and global, national and emerging brands with production in Europe, North America and Australia. Refresco offers an extensive range of product and packaging combinations from juices to carbonated soft drinks and mineral waters in carton, PET, Aseptic PET, cans and glass. Refresco continuously searches for new and alternative ways to improve the quality of its products and packaging combinations in line with consumer and customer demand, environmental responsibilities and market demand. Refresco is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands and has more than 14,500 employees. www.refresco.com


Media Contacts

Refresco Corporate Communications
Hendrik de Wit
+31 6 1586 1311
hendrik.dewit@refresco.com

Attachment

  • Press release - Refresco publishes Annual Report 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/73d7a0ee-13d0-4aee-9684-ae50a09521f1)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.