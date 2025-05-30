Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 30.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Doppelt auf Infrastruktur gesetzt: Auf den Excel-Deal haben Investoren gewartet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14QLW | ISIN: NL0011214010 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
REFRESCO GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.05.2025 13:10 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Refresco announces acquisition of Telemark Kildevann, a leading Norwegian beverage manufacturer

Press Release

Refresco announces acquisition of Telemark Kildevann, a leading Norwegian beverage manufacturer

Rotterdam, The Netherlands, May 30, 2025 - Refresco, the global independent beverage solutions provider, today announces it has entered into an agreement to acquire Telemark Kildevann Holding AS ("TKV"), a leading Norwegian beverage manufacturer. This transaction is subject to regulatory approval.

TKV is a family-owned manufacturer of soft drinks and bottled water, with two production facilities located in Fyresdal and Aurskog, Norway. The company maintains deep-rooted relationships with retailers and branded customers in Norway and Sweden, ensuring consistent, high-quality service and collaboration.

Refresco operates with 75 manufacturing facilities across Europe, North America, and Australia. With the acquisition of TKV, Refresco further strengthens its presence and operational capabilities to service customers across the Nordics, building on its existing footprint in Finland.

CEO Refresco, Hans Roelofs, commented:
"The acquisition of TKV marks another milestone in the execution of our proven Buy & Build strategy, further reinforcing our presence in Europe. TKV's loyal customer base, strong capabilities, and well-established market position enhances our ability to serve retailers and branded customers in Norway, Sweden and beyond. I look forward to welcoming over 60 employees to the Refresco team and further grow the business together."

Transaction highlights

  • The transaction is subject to regulatory approval.
  • Closing of the transaction is expected later this year.
  • The financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed.


About Refresco
Refresco is the global independent beverage solutions provider for Global, National and Emerging brands, and retailers, with production in Europe, North America, and Australia. Refresco offers an extensive range of product and packaging combinations from carbonated soft drinks, juices, RTD teas and mineral waters to energy drinks, sports drinks and plant-based beverages in carton, (Aseptic) PET, cans and glass. Refresco continuously searches for new and alternative ways to improve the quality of its products and packaging combinations in line with consumer and customer demand, environmental responsibilities, and market demand. Refresco is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands and has more than 14,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.refresco.com


Media Contacts
Refresco Corporate Communications
Hendrik de Wit
+31 6 1586 1311
hendrik.dewit@refresco.com

Attachment

  • Press release - Refresco announces acquisition of Telemark Kildevann (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e3699210-f16e-4b32-9e54-6ae438b36f4e)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.