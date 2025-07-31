Anzeige
Der KI-Energiekollaps: Uran auf kritischem Kurs - und Foremost Clean Energy entflammt den Markt
Refresco completes acquisition of Telemark Kildevann

Press Release

Refresco completes acquisition of Telemark Kildevann

Rotterdam, The Netherlands, July 31, 2025 - Refresco, the global independent beverage solutions provider, today announces that it has completed the acquisition of Telemark Kildevann Holding AS ("TKV"), a leading Norwegian beverage manufacturer.

The transaction, which was previously announced on May 30, 2025, has now closed following customary regulatory approvals and completion conditions.

The acquisition marks another milestone for Refresco as it continues to expand its footprint. With facilities in Fyresdal and Aurskog, Norway, TKV is well-known for its production of soft drinks and high-quality spring and mineral waters, supplying both retail and branded customers in Norway and Sweden.

CEO Refresco, Hans Roelofs, commented:
"We are pleased to welcome our new colleagues of Telemark Kildevann to Refresco. This acquisition is another step forward in our Buy & Build strategy and underlines our commitment to further complement our existing operations across Europe. We look forward to working with the team and continuing to deliver high-quality beverage solutions to customers."

Following completion of the acquisition, TKV will now be fully integrated into Refresco's operational platform.

About Refresco
Refresco is the global independent beverage solutions provider for Global, National and Emerging brands, and retailers, with production in Europe, North America, and Australia. Refresco offers an extensive range of product and packaging combinations from carbonated soft drinks, juices, RTD teas and mineral waters to energy drinks, sports drinks and plant-based beverages in carton,

Media Contacts
Refresco Corporate Communications
Hendrik de Wit
+31 6 1586 1311
hendrik.dewit@refresco.com

Attachment

  • Press release - Refresco completes acquisition of Telemark Kildevann (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3079019e-3107-4a1e-b704-a171a6655511)

