BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were modestly higher in cautious trade on Monday as investors awaited speeches from European Central Bank policymakers including chief Christine Lagarde later in the day for new hints about whether the central bank will cut interest rates again when it meets in December.Upcoming regional inflation data, euro zone November flash PMIs and Nvidia earnings also remain on investors' radar.The benchmark DAX was up 38 points, or 0.2 percent, at 19,248 after declining 0.3 percent on Friday.Banks traded higher, with Commerzbank climbing 1.4 percent and Deutsche Bank adding 0.9 percent.The EUR/USD consolidated above 1.0500 after Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasized that there is no need to rush for interest-rate cuts.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX