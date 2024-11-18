BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks struggled for direction on Monday as investors awaited speeches from ECB policymakers including chief Christine Lagarde later in the day for interest rate guidance.Lingering concerns over potential impacts from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's global economic policies also served to keep underlying sentiment cautious.The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally lower at 7,269 after losing 0.6 percent on Friday. Banks traded higher, with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale rising between half a percent and 1.2 percent.Vivendi SA shares were down about 1 percent. The media company today announced its expectations for its audio, visual content provider Canal+, and public relations firm, Havas SA. The two units are scheduled to be listed next month.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX