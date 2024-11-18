Anzeige
Montag, 18.11.2024
Drei Kräfte kommen zusammen: Warum dies die wichtigste Kupfer-Story des Jahres 2024 sein könnte
WKN: A3CN01 | ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 | Ticker-Symbol: LFPB
Frankfurt
18.11.24
11:30 Uhr
9,400 Euro
-0,100
-1,05 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,4509,75011:44
Dow Jones News
18.11.2024 10:31 Uhr
Travis Perkins: Statement regarding shareholder consultation

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Travis Perkins: Statement regarding shareholder consultation 

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins: Statement regarding shareholder consultation 
18-Nov-2024 / 09:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") 
 
Statement regarding shareholder consultation following 
voting at the 2024 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") 
 
As announced following the Company's AGM on 22 April 2024, 79.06% of votes cast were in favour of resolution 3 and 
76.41% of votes cast were in favour of resolution 12. The details of those resolutions were: 
 
Resolution 3: To receive and approve the Directors' remuneration policy, which is contained in the Directors' 
remuneration report as set out on pages 112 to 119 of the Annual Report and Accounts for the financial year ended 31 
December 2023 which will take effect from the date of its approval. 
 
Resolution 12: To re-elect Jasmine Whitbread as a Director of the Company. 
 
Addressing resolution 12 first, Jasmine Whitbread stood down from the Board of the Company on 31 May 2024. A rigorous 
and extensive search process led to the appointment in July of Geoff Drabble to the Board as a Non-executive Director & 
Chair Designate. He joined the Board on 1 October 2024 and will take up the position of Chair of the Board as soon as 
his capacity allows. In the meantime, Jez Maiden (Senior Independent Director) is acting as Interim Chair of the 
Board. 
 
In relation to resolution 3, the Company engaged with shareholders, first to seek confirmation of how they cast their 
vote at the AGM, subsequently following up, where shareholders sought further engagement, to gain a better 
understanding of why they voted as they did. Either through initial responses received, through further engagement, or 
as a result of previously articulated positions, the Company believes that it understands the rationale behind the 
majority of votes which did not support resolution 3. The consistent theme identified was a lack of support, in the 
context of current underlying performance, for elements of the Company's Restricted Share Plan ("RSP"). 
 
The RSP was approved by shareholders at the Company's AGM in 2021 with 88.02% of votes cast in favour of the Plan. The 
RSP was introduced following a comprehensive shareholder consultation process and the Company does not believe it would 
be in the best interests of shareholders, the significant majority of whom supported its Directors' Remuneration Policy 
at the 2024 AGM, to change its long term incentive plan so soon after its introduction. The Company believes that the 
RSP remains an appropriate element of its executive remuneration package and continues to fulfil its aims and 
objectives of simplifying and focusing executive remuneration in order to support long term sustainable business 
performance, and aligning the management and shareholder experience. 
 
The Company will continue to engage with shareholders generally on remuneration related matters. Consistent with the 
provisions of the UK Corporate Governance Code 2018 a final summary will be provided in the Company's next annual 
report. 
 
Robin Miller 
General Counsel & Company Secretary 
+44 (0)7515 197975 
robin.miller@travisperkins.co.uk 
 
Enquiries: 
 
Travis Perkins          FGS Global 
Matt Worster           Faeth Birch / Jenny Davey / James Gray 
+44 (0)7990 088548        +44 (0)207 251 3801 
matt.worster@travisperkins.co.uk TravisPerkins@fgsglobal.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  359527 
EQS News ID:  2031509 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2031509&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2024 04:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
