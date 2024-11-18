WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tuya, Inc. (TUYA), a cloud platform service provider, announced Monday that it has agreed to a strategic investment by 65 Equity Partners through its purchase of an approximate 13% of Tuya's total issued shares from New Enterprise Associates.65 Equity Partners is an independently managed wholly-owned investment platform of Temasek dedicated to supporting founders in their growth journey.The firm focuses on investing in family-owned and entrepreneur-led businesses in Southeast Asia, Europe and the United States across the technology, business services, consumer, industrials and healthcare sectors.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX