WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The first known case of clade I mpox in the United States has been confirmed in California.The California Department of Public Health said the new case has been confirmed through laboratory testing, and that it is related to an ongoing outbreak of clade I mpox in Central and Eastern Africa.The risk of clade I mpox to the public remains low, and there continue to be sporadic clade II mpox cases in the United States, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a press release.The case was diagnosed in a person who recently traveled from Eastern Africa, CDC said, without disclosing the identity of the infected person. The individual was treated shortly after returning to the United States at a local medical facility and released. Since then, the person has isolated at home, is not on treatment specific for mpox, and symptoms are improving, CDC said.Based on their travel history and symptoms, patient specimens were tested and confirmed for the presence of clade I monkeypox virus. Specimens are being sent to CDC for additional viral characterization. Additionally, CDC is working with the state to identify and follow up with potential contacts.CDC made it clear that casual contact, like one might have during travel, is unlikely to pose significant risks for transmission of mpox.