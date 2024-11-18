WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH), a home leasing and management company, announced on Monday that it has inked a deal to form a new joint venture partnership with a real estate investment partner.Dallas Tanner, CEO of Invitation Homes, said: 'We believe our partnership approach to investing in new homes with builders is an optimal strategy for Invitation Homes to maximize risk-adjusted returns while also helping to bring high-quality new housing options to where they are greatly needed.'The JV is expected to deploy around $500 million, including debt, to acquire newly constructed homes.The JV will be initially capitalized with a total equity commitment of $200 million, of which $50 million will be committed by Invitation Homes, with the potential to upsize equity commitments.The JV will invest in newly-constructed homes and communities in several high-growth markets.Invitation Homes also has certain rights to potentially acquire the JV's homes in the future.Eastdil Secured served as financial advisor to Invitation Homes in arranging the JV, while Latham & Watkins LLP acted as the company's legal advisor.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX