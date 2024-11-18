BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - Leaders of the G20 group of developed economies will gather for its 19th Summit in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro on Monday.The first session of the two-day G20 Summit will be held at Museu de Arte Moderna do in Rio de Janeiro at 8:20 AM ET.It will be the first G20 summit to be held in Brazil, and the first full summit with the African Union as a member.G20 Brazil has put three main agenda priorities for the G20 dialogue in 2024: Social inclusion and the fight against hunger; Energy transition and sustainable development in its social, economic and environmental aspects; and Reform of the global governance institutions.The member nations have reached a fragile consensus on climate finance that had eluded U.N. climate change talks in Azerbaijan, Reuters reported quoting sources.Addressing a news conference on the eve of the opening of the Summit, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said the G20 group of developed economies must be at the forefront of global efforts to bring about peace, climate action, fairer international financial institutions and equitable access to emerging technologies.'I have come to Rio with a simple message: G20 leaders must lead,' he told reporters on Sunday.'G20 countries - by definition - have tremendous economic clout. They wield massive diplomatic leverage. They must use it to tackle key global problems.'Guterres arrived in Rio from the COP29 UN climate conference underway in Baku, Azerbaijan.He stressed the need for countries to 'race much faster to tackle fundamental common challenges' such as the climate crisis, raging conflicts, rising impunity, growing inequality, and stalled progress in addressing hunger and poverty.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX