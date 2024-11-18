INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Incyclix Bio, LLC announced Monday a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) for supply of its CDK4/6 inhibitor Verzenio (abemaciclib) for use in combination with INX-315 and fulvestrant for treatment of patients with hormone receptor-positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer who progressed on a prior CDK4/6i regimen.INX-315 is a novel, potent and selective CDK2 inhibitor for the treatment of advanced and resistant cancer. It will be evaluated in combination with abemaciclib and fulvestrant.Under the terms of the agreement, Lilly will provide abemaciclib to Incyclix Bio, who will conduct and sponsor the combination study. The combination therapy will be evaluated as part of ongoing Phase 1/2 study in patients with HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer.Incyclix and Lilly will retain all development and commercial rights to their respective compounds, including as monotherapy or as combination therapies. Incyclix will sponsor the trial and Lilly will provide Verzenio.Incyclix plans to initiate combination cohorts with INX-315 in fourth quarter of 2024.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX