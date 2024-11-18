WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newmont Corp. (NEM) a Gold miner, announced on Monday that it has agreed to sell its Musselwhite operation in Ontario, Canada, to Orla Mining Ltd for up to $850 million.The transaction is expected to be closed in the first quarter of 2025.Under the terms, Newmont will receive cash consideration of $810 million upon closing and up to $40 million in contingent payments.Tom Palmer, CEO of Newmont, said: 'The announced divestitures are expected deliver up to $2.9 billion in gross proceeds to support Newmont's capital allocation priorities.'Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX