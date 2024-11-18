LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The United Kingdom has successfully test-fired its cutting-edge SPEAR mini-cruise missile Sunday.SPEAR, which is a next generation turbojet-powered miniature cruise missile, successfully completed the trial after being fired from a BAE Systems-operated Typhoon jet at Vidsel range in Sweden. This was the first time the weapons system had been fired against a target, signifying a major leap forward in the program's development.SPEAR autonomously navigated to the target via customisable routes before using its advanced all-weather radar seeker to map the target area, and using the radio-frequency imagery to successfully engage it. The trial used a telemetry unit instead of a live warhead.Each missile can hit targets from 100 kilometers away and is designed to be used against a range of targets, including air defenses, ships, tanks, defended structures and fast-moving vehicles. Once in service it will be fitted to Britain's F-35B fighter jets and allow the military to strike targets both from land and Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers.Minister for the Armed Forces, Luke Pollard said, 'the successful trial of the pioneering SPEAR missile marks a significant leap forward in UK Armed Forces' capabilities, ensuring our Royal Navy and Royal Air Force personnel are equipped with cutting-edge technology to protect our nation.'This achievement not only strengthens national defense capabilities but also boosts the UK economy, by supporting high-skilled jobs and innovation.F-35B jets will be able to carry up to eight SPEAR missiles at a time, providing the next generation of long-range air-to-surface missiles. This guided firing trial marks a critical milestone in the development of the SPEAR program, which provides the next generation of stand-off air-to-surface missiles for Suppression of Enemy Air Defences missions in challenging and complex operating environments.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX