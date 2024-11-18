Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2024) - Hillcrest Energy Technologies (CSE: HEAT) (OTCQB: HLRTF) (FSE: 7HI) ("Hillcrest" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in advanced clean energy technologies, is actively engaging investors and customers in Europe and North America this week as part of its continued commercial drive.

Hillcrest CEO, Don Currie, will be in Sweden as part of an investor roadshow organized in collaboration with the Scandinavian Alliance. The roadshow highlights Hillcrest's advanced Zero Voltage Switching (ZVS) inverter technology, which is setting new standards for inverter efficiency, EMI reduction, and cost savings in automotive and energy applications. While in Europe, Mr. Currie will also travel to Germany to meet with key automotive and industrial players to continue advanced discussions on potential collaborations and commercial opportunities.

Meanwhile, COO Jamie Hogue will virtually represent Hillcrest at the Winter 2024 Investor Summit Virtual Microcap Forum on Thursday, November 16, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Ms. Hogue will deliver a presentation on the Company's technological advancements and ongoing efforts to expand its market footprint in automotive, energy generation and storage, as well as data center applications.

"Europe continues to represent a significant growth opportunity for Hillcrest as a hub for electric vehicle innovation and renewable energy," said CEO Don Currie. "Our presence in Sweden and Germany this week underscores our commitment to building strong relationships with both investors and customers who recognize the potential of our industry-leading ZVS technology."

Hillcrest's ZVS inverter technology boasts 99.7% efficiency, virtually eliminates switching losses, achieves incredibly low electromagnetic interference (EMI), and offers substantial cost savings to manufacturers. These advancements position Hillcrest as a game-changer in the transition to a more efficient and sustainable energy future.

About Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd.

Hillcrest Energy Technologies is a clean technology company focused on providing advanced power conversion technologies and digital control systems for next-generation powertrains and grid-connected renewable energy systems. From concept to commercialization, Hillcrest is investing in the development of energy solutions that will power a more sustainable and electrified future. Hillcrest is publicly traded on the CSE under the symbol "HEAT," on the OTCQB Venture Market as "HLRTF" and on the Frankfurt Exchange as "7HI". For more information, please visit: https://hillcrestenergy.tech/.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "intends," "is expected," "potential," "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "should," "would," "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this news release. The forward-looking information reflects our current expectations and assumptions and is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance or expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. No assurance can be given that these assumptions will prove correct. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Investors are advised to consider the risk factors under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's MD&A for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023, available at https://www.sedarplus.ca/ for a discussion of the factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

# # #

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/230349

SOURCE: Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd.