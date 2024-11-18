WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY), Monday announced that CommonWealth Central Credit Union has selected the company to modernize its technology platform.The financial technology company expects the new platform to facilitate financial growth, enhance innovation, improve functionality, and modernize operations.During the pre-market hours, Jack Henry's stock is trading at $172, down 0.70 percent on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX